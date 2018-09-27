West Indies Cricket Team Arrives For A Month-Long Series In India

They've arrived! The WINDIES Men landed in India earlier today to a traditional welcome! The guys are in India for a full tour (2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is) starting October 4th. Let's Go WINDIES! #WindiesCricket #ItsOurGame #LetsGoWindies

A post shared by WINDIES Cricket (@windiescricket) on Sep 26, 2018 at 7:43am PDT