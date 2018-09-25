 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

Stuart Law Resigns As West Indies Head Coach

Updated: 25 September 2018 12:39 IST

The former Australia batsman has signed a four-year deal with Middlesex and will begin duties in January following West Indies' tours of India and Bangladesh.

Stuart Law Resigns As West Indies Head Coach
Law said his time in charge of the Windies had been "very enjoyable". © Twitter

Stuart Law is leaving his role as West Indies head coach to take over at Middlesex from next season, the English county announced on Monday. The former Australia batsman has signed a four-year deal and will begin duties in January following West Indies' tours of India and Bangladesh. "It is a great privilege to be asked to coach Middlesex and to accept one of the plum jobs in world cricket," Law said.

"I have very much enjoyed my time with the West Indies and wish the staff and players every success.

"There is never a good time to leave but the opportunity to work with Middlesex for four years at the home of cricket was too good to decline."

After brief stints in charge of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the 49-year-old took over the Windies' reins in January 2017 and led his team to a memorable Test victory over England at Headingley last summer.

Law said his time in charge of the Windies had been "very enjoyable".

"I believe we have made tremendous strides forward as a team during the past two years," he said. 

His departure means West Indies will have a new coach in charge when England visit the Caribbean in January.

West Indies director of cricket Jimmy Adams said: "While I regret his leaving and the timing of it, I fully understand his reasons, and along with everyone at Cricket West Indies want to thank him for his dedication and commitment whilst in the role and wish him the very best of luck at Middlesex."

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team India vs West Indies 2018 Cricket
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Stuart Law will take over as Middlesex coach from next season
  • West Indies will have a new coach in charge before England tour
  • Stuart Law took over the Windies' reins in January 2017
Related Articles
Karun Nair To Lead Board President
Karun Nair To Lead Board President's XI Against West Indies
India vs England: Virat Kohli, Joe Root Are Best Batsmen In The World, Says Brian Lara
India vs England: Virat Kohli, Joe Root Are Best Batsmen In The World, Says Brian Lara
India To Play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs, 3T20Is Against West Indies, Full Schedule Announced
India To Play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs, 3T20Is Against West Indies, Full Schedule Announced
Darren Bravo Hits Kieron Pollard For 5 Sixes In An Over As Trinbago Knight Riders Defeat St Lucia Stars
Darren Bravo Hits Kieron Pollard For 5 Sixes In An Over As Trinbago Knight Riders Defeat St Lucia Stars
This Day That Year: Sachin Tendulkar Announced His Arrival, Don Bradman Legacy Ended
This Day That Year: Sachin Tendulkar Announced His Arrival, Don Bradman Legacy Ended
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.