India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India To Play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs, 3T20Is Against West Indies, Full Schedule Announced
Updated: 05 September 2018 10:09 IST

India are scheduled to play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 Twenty20 Internationals against the West Indies.

India are scheduled to play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is against the West Indies. © Reuters

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the forthcoming home series against West Indies set to be played from October 4 to November 11. India are scheduled to play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 Twenty20 Internationals against the West Indies.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) announce the schedule for the forthcoming home series against West Indies set to be played from October 4 to November 11, 2018. India will play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs & 3 T20Is during this tenure," BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a release.

The long series will start with the two-match Test series, starting October 4 to 8 in Rajkot, which will be followed by the second Test starting October 12 in Hyderabad. The five-match ODI series will begin from October 21. The second, third, fourth and fifth ODI will be played October 24 in Indore, October 27 in Pune, October 29 in Mumbai and November 1 in Thiruvananthapuram respectively.

The 3 T20Is will be played on November 4, November 6 and November 11.

Itinerary:

TESTS:

1st Test: 4-8 October in Rajkot

2nd Test: 12-16 October in Hyderabad

ODIs:

1st ODI: 21st October in Guwahati

2nd ODI: 24th October in Indore

3rd ODI: 27th October in Pune

4th ODI: 29th October in Mumbai

5th ODI: 1st November in Thiruvananthapuram

T20Is:

1st T20I: 4th November in Kolkata

2nd T20I: 6th November in Lucknow

3rd T20I: 11th November in Chennai

