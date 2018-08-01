 
Watch: West Indies Fast Bowler Bowls 'No-Ball Of The Century'

Updated: 01 August 2018 16:07 IST

Sheldon Cottrell managed to send the ball to second slip in an amazing delivery.

Following the incident, Cottrell apologised to his teammates and returned to action. © AFP

West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell on Wednesday dished out what could possibly be regarded as the worst delivery of all time in the cricket history. The incident took place during the third One-day International (ODI) between the West Indies and Bangladesh at Warner Park in St Kitts when a delivery from Cottrell went directly towards the second slip. The umpire immediately called it a no-ball.

Cottrell bowled 9 overs in the match and claimed one wicket, conceding 59 runs at an economy of 6.55. The West Indies lost the match by 18 runs.

The West Indies kicked off their Test series on a high. They won both the Tests to whitewash Bangladesh 2-0.

They lost the opening ODI of the three-match series but bounced back to win the second match.

Chris Gayle's 73 off 66 and an unbeaten 74 off 41 from Rovman Powell went in vain as the West Indies lost the third ODI and the series 1-2.

On Wednesday, Kesrick Williams' career-best bowling figures and a hurricane batting cameo by Andre Russell helped the West Indies beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the rain-affected first Twenty20 international.

The West Indies will have a chance to pocket the T20I series when they meet Bangladesh at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Saturday.

Comments
Topics : West Indies Cricket Team Bangladesh Cricket Team Sheldon Cottrell Cricket
