India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies, Live Score 3rd ODI: India Elect To Bowl As Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah Return

Updated: 27 October 2018 13:20 IST

The return of pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah has boosted hosts India as they take on a spirited Windies team in the third ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday. The Virat Kohli-captained team hammered the Windies in the opener in Guwahati by eight wickets, but the gritty visitors made a statement of sorts in Visakhapatnam by denying the hosts a victory in the second ODI of the five-match series. The second match had ended in a tie between the two sides. The absence of Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah saw Indian bowling unit being clobbered for 320 plus runs in both games. Now, the two bowlers are expected to make a significant difference, especially in the first powerplay and the death overs. (LIVE SCORE)
Live Updates Between India vs West Indies 3rd ODI, straight from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

13:19 IST: Here are the playing XIs for both teams:

13:13 IST:Just one change for the Windies with Fabian Allen making his debut. Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo misses out.

13:08 IST: Three changes for India from the previous match. Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar return with Khaleel Ahmed also getting a game. Jadeja, Umesh miss out and no Shami in the squad.

13:04 IST: India captain Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to bowl against the Windies.

13:02 IST: Toss time!!

12:55 IST: Minutes away from the toss!

12:45 IST: Virat Kohli is looking to become first Indian to score three back-to-back ODI centuries.

12:35 IST: TRIVIA! India have won 2 out of their 3 ODIs in Pune.

12:30 IST: India currently lead the 5-match series 1-0 against the Windies.

12:25 IST: The last match in Vizag had ended in a tie giving the Windies side a glimmer of hope. India on the other hand will hope the return of Bhuvi and Bumrah will improve their death bowling.

12:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the 3rd ODI between India and Windies from Pune.

India also have issues to ponder over even as only 16 games are left before the World Cup in England next year -- the fragile middle-order and lack of consistency from the lower-middle order batsmen -- when they take field on Saturday. For the visitors, their biggest asset is young Shimron Hetmyer, who scored a scintillating 94 in the last game after an attractive 106 in the opening encounter. The 21-year-old southpaw would be raring to go at the Indian bowlers once again. 
Squads

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey.    

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.

