India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs Windies: Fans Blast Selectors Over Rohit Sharma Test Snub

Updated: 30 September 2018 18:15 IST

Rohit Sharma was not named in the India Test squad that will face the Windies in a two-match Test series, starting on October 4.

Rohit Sharma has played 25 Tests for India, scoring 1,479 runs at an average of 39.97. © BCCI

Rohit Sharma received a lot of praise for his batting performance as well as captaincy during the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2018, which India won by beating Bangladesh in a thrilling final. However, the stylish right-hander was omitted from the Indian Test team that will take on the Windies in a two-match series, starting October 4 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Instead of giving an in-form Rohit a chance in the longest format, the Indian selectors and think-tank decided to include young Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari in the 15-member squad.

Fans were left scratching their heads with the decision to leave Rohit out with many taking to Twitter to vent their anger.

Rohit Sharma finished the Asia Cup 2018 as the second highest run-getter behind only teammate Shikhar Dhawan.

Rohit, who captained India in the absence of Virat Kohli, scored 317 runs in five Asia Cup 2018 matches at an average of 105.67

Having made his debut in the longest format in 2013, the 31-year-old has played played only 25 Tests for India, scoring 1,479 runs at a healthy average of 39.97.

Rohit last played a Test for India against South Africa in January earlier this year. The right-hander struggled to get going against the Proteas, scoring a total of 78 runs in four innings at an average of 19.50.

Rohit's underwhelming show saw him being dropped for India's one-off Test against Afghanistan. However, a good performance in UAE would have raised hopes of a Test call-up, however, the selectors thought otherwise and decided to give youngsters a chance.

Indian team for the Windies Tests: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R shwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

