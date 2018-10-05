Ravindra Jadeja Explains The Weird Run-Out That Made Virat Kohli Angry

Ravindra Jadeja was unstoppable on the second day of the first Test against the West Indies at Rajkot. Not only did he hit his maiden Test century, but also took a wicket and registered a run-out. Although India are in a commanding position in the opening Test of the series, captain Virat Kohli's reaction to Ravindra Jadeja-effected run out proves how passionate he is about winning the match. The incident occurred in the 12th over of the match when a miscommunication between Windies batsmen Sunil Ambris and Shimron Hetmyer saw the latter depart for 10, courtesy a Jadeja direct hit.

Explaining the whole incident that left Kohli unimpressed, Jadeja said, "Both batsmen were at the same end, so I thought I could easily hit the stumps. I was just walking at the stumps and I didn't think he (Hetmyer) will start running.

"I can't think what would have happened if I hadn't hit the stumps, but then I threw it and luckily it hit the stumps," Jadeja further added.

Talking about his maiden Test century, Jadeja said, "Obviously after nine years of international cricket I am scoring a hundred, so it is a special moment. Whenever I reached 70-80 in the past I thought about my hundred but threw my wicket away.

"I have made big hundreds in the domestic circuit, so I thought I can get hundreds at the international level too. Today I told myself that I need to reach the mark. I was really happy; whenever you get your first Test hundred it gives you a lot of joy," the left-handed batsman said.

(With PTI inputs)