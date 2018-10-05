 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

Watch: 'Angry' Virat Kohli Not Amused With Ravindra Jadeja After Comical Run-Out

Updated: 05 October 2018 18:54 IST

The incident took place during the 12th over when a bad call saw both Windies batsmen Sunil Ambris and Shimron Hetmyer at the same end.

Watch:
India captain Virat Kohli was left unimpressed with teammate Ravindra Jadeja. © Twitter

India captain Virat Kohli was left unimpressed after teammate Ravindra Jadeja took his time to run out Windies top order batsman Shimron Hetmyer during the second day of the first Test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The incident took place during the 12th over when a miscalculated call saw both batsmen Sunil Ambris and Shimron Hetmyer at the same end. Seeing this, Ravindra Jadeja, who was fielding at mid-on, collected the ball and casually jogged towards the bowler's end which allowed Hetmyer run down the pitch before Jadeja took a direct at the stumps. The entire incident left Virat Kohli unamused with Jadeja, who laughed it off after creating the comical dismissal.

The incident soon became the talking point for fans on Twitter. One of the fans said, "How confidence was Jaddu! Ravindra Jadeja would have been taken for trolling if he wouldn't have hit the stumps. Look at Ashwin and Virat reactions it will make you."

The Windies were left struggling at 94/6, trailing by 555 runs at stumps on Day 2. Middle-order batsman Roston Chase, batting at 27, was the highest run scorer for the away side while pacer Mohammed Shami scalped two wickets for India.

Earlier in the day, India resuming on the overnight total of 364/4, further piled pressure on the away side with Virat Kohli scoring his 24th Test ton.

Rishabh Pant (92) also played a cautious knock. Apart from Kohli and Pant, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who missed his maiden Test century in England, made the most of the opportunity as he too scored 100 not out off 132 balls, with India declaring at 649/9.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team India vs West Indies 2018 Virat Kohli Ravindra Jadeja India vs West Indies, 1st Test
