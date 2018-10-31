Kerala Fans Erect 35-Foot Cut-Out Of MS Dhoni In Thiruvananthapuram

Ahead of the fifth One-day International (ODI) between India and the Windies in Thiruvananthapuram, die-hard fans of Mahendra Singh Dhoni erected a 35-foot cut-out of the former India captain to give him a warm welcome. Dhoni's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to Twitter to upload a video where fans can be seen working on the cut-out. The Indian cricketer's fans also flooded CSK's comments section to praise Kerala for the show of love and commitment towards Dhoni.

Dhoni, who was not included for the T20I series against the Windies, is just one run short of entering the 10,000-run club and becoming the fifth Indian and 13th overall to do so.

Dhoni has accumulated a total of 10,173 runs in the 50-over format, however, the record also contains the 174 runs which he smashed against the Africa XI while representing the Asia XI in a three-match rubber in 2007.

Thus, Dhoni has 9,999 runs while representing India.

Earlier, Kerala's Minister for Co-operation, Tourism and Devaswoms, Kadakampally Surendran, shared a handwritten note by India captain Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli, in the note, thanked Kerala tourism for their hospitality and urged everyone to go and visit Kerala to experience the positive energy of the state.

Thank you Virat, @imVkohli for the nice words you have shared. We are delighted to know that #Kerala makes you happy every time you are here. Enjoy your stay here & have a great game tomorrow. Wishes!#KeralaTourism #IndiaVsWestIndies pic.twitter.com/MBgpxZXK0u — Kadakampally (@kadakampalli) October 31, 2018

The Indian cricket team and the Windies cricket team on Tuesday received a warm welcome upon arriving in Thiruvananthapuram. Both the Indian cricket board and the Windies cricket board took to Twitter to share the moments of the reception they got.

Arrived in Trivandrum ahead of 5th ODI vs India.

Location reminds us so much of home! #WindiesCricket #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/SRGSzLacKz — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 30, 2018

India, after registering their third biggest ODI win, in terms of runs, against the Windies in the fourth ODI, will look to seal the five-match ODI series on November 1.