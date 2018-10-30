Virat Kohli Needs MS Dhoni In 2019 World Cup, Says Sunil Gavaskar

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar feels Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli will need MS Dhoni in the 2019 World Cup. Sunil Gavaskar added that Virat Kohli will greatly benefit from having MS Dhoni in the team for the World Cup. "Virat needs (Dhoni)," Gavaskar said in his analysis on Star Sports, as quoted by ICC cricket. Sunil Gavaskar opined that MS Dhoni's advice and experience will come in handy for Virat Kohli in the 50-over format. "There's no doubt about it. In 50 overs where there is that much more time, that's when MSD comes into play. You know he makes those small field adjustments, talking to the bowlers in Hindi - telling them where to bowl and what to bowl. It's a huge plus for Virat", he said.

Dhoni was rested for the three-match T20I series against the Windies and Australia. Rohit Sharma will be leading the 16-man India squad for the T20I series against the Windies in absence of Virat Kohli. Dhoni was excluded from both the T20I squads with youngster Rishabh Pant set to don the gloves. Chief selector MSK Prasad quickly moved to dispel talk of Dhoni's retirement, assuring fans that this was not the end for the former India captain in T20Is.

However, MSK Prasad made it a point to say that the selectors are looking at backup options behind the stumps.

"Dhoni is not going to play the 6 T20Is because we're looking at the second keeper slot. It is not the end of Dhoni in T20Is," said chief selector MSK Prasad.

India have played a total of 104 T20I matches since the format's debut in 2006 and Dhoni has been part of 93 of those matches. Dhoni, who led India to the T20 World Cup title in 2007, has scored 1,487 T20I runs at an average of 37.17 and a strike-rate of 127.90.