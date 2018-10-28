 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 28 October 2018 16:55 IST

India will look to bounce back after suffering a 43-run defeat in the third One Day International (ODI) in Pune.

The Windies team leveled the series after defeating India in the third ODI. © AFP

After suffering a 43-run defeat in the third match of the five-match One-day international (ODI) series, India will look to bounce back and face a spirited Windies in the fourth match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Chasing a 284-run target in Pune, India could not gain the momentum as they kept losing regular wickets, with captain Virat Kohli fighting a lone battle. With the series level at 1-1, the hosts will like to quickly recover and ensure victory in the must-win encounter against the tourists.

When will the India vs West Indies, 4th ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 4th ODI match will be played on October 29, 2018.

Where will the India vs West Indies, 4th ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 4th ODI match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does India vs West Indies, 4th ODI match begin?

The India vs West Indies, 4th ODI match will begin at 13:30 IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India vs West Indies, 4th ODI match?

The India vs West Indies, 4th ODI match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs West Indies, 4th ODI match?

The India vs West Indies, 4th ODI match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Highlights
  • Windies won the third ODI against India by 43 runs
  • Virat Kohli so far has scored three centuries in the ODI series
  • The Fourth match of the ODI series will be played in Mumbai
India vs West Indies, 4th ODI, Preview: India Look To Resume Winning Ways Against Upbeat Windies
