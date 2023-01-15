Shubman Gill raced to his second ODI century on Sunday. In the third and final ODI between India and Sri Lanka at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, the right-handed batter got off to a slow start. He then accelerated his innings which also saw him hitting four consecutive fours to Lahiru Kumara in the sixth over. Shubman scored his fifty in 52 balls but took only 37 balls for the next 50 runs. It is worth noting that the player was given a nod ahead of Ishan Kishan -- who had scored a double century against Bangladesh last month -- and he grabbed it with both the hands. In the first game of the series against Sri Lanka, Gill had scored 70 runs.

Gill fell for 116 runs off 97 balls on the bowling of Kasun Rajitha. The right-arm Sri Lanka pacer bowled a slower ball that kept low. Gill jumped down the track but failed to get his bat on it as the ball hit his stumps. His innings included 14 fours and 2 sixes.

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka as they look to sweep the series in the third one-day international on Sunday.

The hosts, who took an unassailable 2-0 lead after their victory on Thursday, made two changes in Thiruvananthapuram.

Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik have been rested, with Twenty20 sensation Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar making the team.

Sri Lanka have also made two changes in their bid for a consolation win. Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay come in for Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

(With AFP Inputs)

