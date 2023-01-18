One of the greatest batters of all time, Virat Kohli truly seems to have returned to his best, having slammed his 3rd ODI ton in 4 matches, as India secured a 'record' 317-run victory over Sri Lanka in Trivandrum. As fans went gaga seeing Kohli's unbeaten 166-run knock in the 3rd ODI, an ardent fan of his took to Twitter to share that he was getting married the same day the former India skipper scored his 74th international century for India on Sunday.

The same fan, while attending one of India's matches in the stadium, was earlier spotted with a banner saying he won't get married until Virat scores his 71st international ton. Kohli had famously gone without reaching the triple-digit score for nearly 3 years.

However, since ending the drought in the Asia Cup against Afghanistan last year, the 33-year-old has looked as if he has regained his prime form.

After Kohli scored his 74th international ton, the fan took to Twitter again and wrote: "I asked for the 71st century but he scored 74th on my special day", with a picture of him dressed in a sherwani.

"I asked for the 71st century but he scored 74th on my special day" @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma @StayWrogn

The post has since gone viral, garnering 1 million views.

Virat started the year 2023 in brilliant form, scoring two centuries in the 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. With this being an ODI World Cup year, expectations are huge from the superstar batter to steer India's campaign forward.

For his heroics in the 3rd ODI against the Lankans, Kohli won the 'Man of the Match' award for his match-winning ton and was also given the 'Man of the Series' honour, having scored 283 runs in the series.

Coming to the match, it was the biggest recorded victory for a team in terms of runs in the history of ODI cricket. In fact, the Indian team is the first ever to register a win by a margin of 300 runs or more.

