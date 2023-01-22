Since being sacked as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has turned into a pundit once again. Having been a keen observer of the ODI series between India and New Zealand, Raja has been quite impressed by the way young opening batter Shbman Gill has applied himself. The former Pakistani cricketer lavished praise on Gill while also drawing similarities between him and India captain Rohit Sharma. In fact, Ramiz called Gill a 'mini version' of Rohit.

"Shubman Gill looks like a mini-Rohit Sharma. He has extra time and looks good. He has enough potential. Aggression will also develop with time. He doesn't need to change anything. He scored a double hundred recently," said Raja in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Batting was easy for India because they have an outstanding batter like Rohit Sharma. He plays exceedingly well. He is an amazing striker of hook-and-pull shots, so a 108-run chase becomes easy," he added.

Raja also highlighted a few technical aspects in the Indian batting unit's performance.

"What India batters need to do, top order in particular, is the fact that their front-foot batting is looking weak. It's easy to hit from the back foot, but once the ball is tossed up, you rely on defense, then there is some error," said Raja.

In the 2nd ODI, it was India's bowling that had laid the foundation of an 8-wicket victory. Even Ramiz admitted that it's the team's bowling unit that has seen them soar in ODI and Test formats.

"India's resurgence in ODI and Test cricket is on the basis of bowling because their batting is historically strong," Raja asserted.

