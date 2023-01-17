Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday directed the manager of the men's national side to submit a report on the side's massive 317-run loss to India in the third and final ODI on Sunday at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. "Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has directed the manager of the national team to submit a report pertaining to Sri Lanka's heavy defeat faced against India in the 3rd ODI, which was played on January 15, 2023 at Thiruvananthapuram," said a statement from the governing body of the sport in the country.

"The report should consist of views of the captain, the head coach, and the selection panel and also the team manager pertaining to the loss," added the statement.

SLC has requested the team manager to submit the report within a 5-day period.

The report will enable Sri Lanka Cricket to review and understand the background to the team's dismal performances during the final ODI, which it lost by 317 runs after being bowled out for 73 in 22 overs.

India has clinched the series 3-0. They have also recorded the biggest win in terms of runs in the history of ODI cricket and are the first team ever to register a win by a margin of 300 runs or more.

Electing to bat first, India got off to a wonderful start, with skipper Rohit Sharma (42) having an opening stand of 95 runs with Shubman Gill. Later, Gill teamed with Virat Kohli to stitch a 131-run second wicket stand and brought up his second ODI ton, before being dismissed for 116 off 97 balls. Virat took Lankan bowlers to the attack, smashing an unbeaten 166 off 110 balls, consisting of 12 fours and eight sixes.

For SL, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara picked two wickets each while Chamika Karunaratne got one scalp.

Chasing 391, Sri Lanka could not put up a fight and a powerplay spell from Mohammed Siraj (4/32) demolished any hopes of redemption, leaving Lanka at 39/6. The visitors were dismissed for just 73 and lost the match by 317 runs.

Siraj's spell of 4/32 proved to be lethal for Lanka. Kuldeep Yadav (2/16) and Mohammed Shami (2/20) got wickets too. Only three Lanka batters, Nuwanidu Fernando (19), skipper Dasun Shanaka (11) and Kasun Rajitha (13*) touched double digits.

Virat Kohli won the 'Man of the Match' award for his match-winning ton and also the 'Man of the Series' for scoring 283 runs in the series, which included two centuries.

