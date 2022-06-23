Umran Malik warmed the bench throughout the India-South Africa T20I series. The fast bowler, who impressed with his speed at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, is also part of the India squad for the Ireland Tour later this month. Malik finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2022 with 22 scalps in 14 games. Many former players including the great Sunil Gavaskar and Irfan Pathan have said that they have rarely seen such an exciting prospect in Indian cricket. It remains to be seen whether the 22-year-old Malik gets a chance in the India playing XI soon.

Former Indian cricket team captain Dilip Vengsarkar has now commented on Malik not getting a chance in the playing XI.

"It's not fair for me to comment since I'm not part of the team management. Not playing Umran immediately could be part of team strategy. You never know... May be they are waiting to unleash him at the right opportunity," Dilip Vengsarkar told The Telegraph.

Earlier, Vengsarkar had said Umran "deserves to play" international cricket, especially when the team is playing at home.

"Everybody has a different outlook on the game. But I feel he deserves to play after showing that kind of speed and accuracy in the IPL. Also when you are playing (international cricket) at home, that's the right time to test somebody like him," Vengsarkar told Khaleej Times.

"He is one of the most exciting prospects I have seen in the last 10 years. I hope he does well because he looks very fit, and he has that aggression of fast bowler. He has got pace and accuracy. I think he should be able to play for India for a long time."

Gavaskar has also paid a big compliment to Malik. "The last time, I am trying to think... The last time I got really excited at seeing an Indian Player was Sachin Tendulkar...when Sachin Tendulkar...you know young Indian. And after that I have got excited watching Umran Malik," he said during the India-South Africa T20I series.