South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from St George's Park, Gqeberha. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched away and at the halfway mark, India are 84/3! Looped up on the stumps, Suryakumar Yadav gets in position early for the sweep and nails it along the turf into the square leg fence.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and tailing towards the leg, Suryakumar Yadav lifts up his front foot and flicks it to the deep mid-wicket region for two runs.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On a length around middle and leg, Rinku Singh works it away in front of mid-wicket and turns the strike over.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Well in! Tabraiz Shamsi tosses this one up around off stump with the ball turning in. Rinku Singh opts for the reverse sweep but misses and Heinrich Klaasen takes off the bails. The replays roll in and the catch is checked as well but there's nothing on UltraEdge and the side on replay shows that Rinku had dragged his foot back well in time.
Is that out? There is an appeal for a stumping and the square-leg umpire sends it upstairs. UltraEdge shows no bat involved but the replay shows that Rinku Singh's foot is grounded.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Floated up, full and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav goes across and sweeps it hard and flat over square leg. The fielder from deep backward square leg sprints to his right and almost gets undone by the spin but manages to keep it down to a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched outside the leg, spinning into the batter, Suryakumar Yadav tries to sweep it on the front foot but fails to connect.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Slows it up a bit and bowls it on a length around off, Suryakumar Yadav has a slight shuffle across and works it away wide of mid on for a run.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Pitched up outside on off, Suryakumar Yadav cuts it to the point fielder who does well to stop the ball and deny any runs.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish delivery on the hips, Rinku Singh picks it up and pulls it flat. The ball goes on the bounce to fine leg and they pick up another single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Roll of fingers, pitched on the good length and seaming away from Rinku Singh. Beaten for a dot.
8.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, Suryakumar Yadav walks toward the ball and blocks it down to wide cover for a quick single.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too easy for SKY! Slower one, full and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav gets down on his knee, gets inside the line and paddles it down to wide of fine leg for a boundary.
Strategic-Break! Even though India have lost three wickets, they are going good scoring at a good rate. Two of the best performers in this format, Sky and Rinku Singh are out there in the middle and will be looking to bat deep. South Africa will be hoping to get the breakthrough as they know that these two can take the game away from them in the blink of an eye. An exciting phase of cricket awaits us.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Floats this one up on the off stump, Suryakumar Yadav leans on and strokes it down to long off for one.
7.5 overs (0 Run) A dab fuller on the pads, Suryakumar Yadav sweeps it to the short fine leg fielder. No runs conceded as Rinku Singh is sent back by Suryakumar Yadav !
7.4 overs (1 Run) Bowled flatter and on off, Rinku Singh punches it from his crease toward cover-point and collects a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Rinku Singh brings out the reverse sweep and fails to connect.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! A touch fuller around off, this one spins away and skids off the deck as well. Rinku Singh looks to have a poke at it but is beaten past the outside edge.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter outside the leg, Suryakumar Yadav nudges it with soft hands to the mid-wicket region for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Not where he intended! Another slower one, this time shorter, Suryakumar Yadav looks to sit down and scoop it away but miscues it in front of square leg for a single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Wobble seam, bowled slower, shaping into the batter, Suryakumar Yadav beaten on all ends as the ball zips past the inside edge.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Pitched up full and around off, Rinku Singh gets on the front foot and drives it down to long off for one more.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Good length on the off stump line, Suryakumar Yadav drives it straight past the bowler who managed to get a finger on the ball and kept it down only for a single.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor fielding! Short and wide, Suryakumar Yadav looks to reach out and cut it late but miscues it to the right of short third where the fielder lets it through his hands for a boundary.
6.1 overs (0 Run) On the good length outside the line of off, Suryakumar Yadav middles this one to the cover fielder for no run.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow, that is a lovely way to start and at the end of the Powerplay, India are 59/3! Full and straight, looking to sneak one through but Rinku Singh gets forward well and drills it straight back past the bowler for a boundary.
Rinku Singh is the next man in.
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Gerald Coetzee with the big wicket for the Proteas and he is all pumped up. Bangs this one in on a back of a length and angles it well across the left-hander. Tilak Varma hangs back and makes a bit of room to uppercut it but gets it off the outer half of the bat down to third man. Marco Jansen there misjudges it a bit and comes in but has the reach to just bend back and take it safely. India three down now inside the Powerplay.
5.4 overs (1 Run) A slower bumper this time, right over middle, Suryakumar Yadav controls the pull shot well and gets it toward deep square leg for a run.
5.3 overs (0 Run) A dab fuller into the pads as Suryakumar Yadav tries to shuffle across the line and whip it over extra covers, but fails to connect.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around leg stump, Tilak Varma neatly tucks it away off his hips toward backward square leg for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On the good length, shaping away on off, Tilak Varma drives it right into the hands of mid-wicket fielder. No runs conceded.
Follow the South Africa vs India, 2023/24 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, India are 85/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of South Africa vs India, 2023/24 today match between South Africa and India. Everything related to South Africa and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with South Africa vs India live score. Do check for South Africa vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.