South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from St George's Park, Gqeberha. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg, Rinku Singh flicks it through square leg for one.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Lizaad Williams lands this short and around leg with fine leg up in the circle, slower too, Rinku Singh swivels and hooks it over the short fine leg fielder for another boundary.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, Jitesh Sharma taps it in front of short covers for a quick run.
14.4 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length but down the leg side, Jitesh Sharma misses his flick. There is an appeal for caught-behind, but turned down. It is called a wide. However, South Africa goes for a review after some hesitation. UltraEdge clearly shows that there is no bat involved and the hosts lose their review!
14.3 overs (1 Run) On the good length but outside leg, Rinku Singh taps it to the square leg region for one.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary for Rinku Singh! He is playing a blinder here! Lizaad Williams bowls this on a hard length and around off, Rinku Singh this time uses the pace of the bowler and crunches it past the diving point fielder for four more runs.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Lizaad Williams lands this back of a length and outside off, Rinku Singh accepts the width on offer and slashes hard at it as the ball travels towards the vacant deep point fence for a boundary.
Strategic Break! Right then, 6 overs left in the innings and the Indian skipper has just been sent back to the hut. Rinku Singh is out there and is well set and has Jitesh Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja left to give him company. South Africa know that a couple of quick wickets here and they will be able to slow down the scoring rate quite significantly. Let's see which side reigns supreme in the closing phase of the first innings.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, full and on middle, turns away, Jitesh Sharma defends it off the inner edge to the leg side.
Jitesh Sharma is the next man in.
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Tabraiz Shamsi strikes! A huge, huge wicket for South Africa as they see the back of Suryakumar Yadav who departs after another fine fifty. This is flighted, full and around middle, turns away a bit, Suryakumar Yadav tries to go inside out and loft it over extra covers, but with the ball turning in, it means that he hits it with the bottom end of the bat and much straighter towards long off where Marco Jansen settles under it and takes a good catch. India four down now!
13.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on off, Rinku Singh drills it towards long on for another single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter one on the stumps, Suryakumar Yadav gets his front foot out and flicks it to the deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) A googly now, short and around off, turns away and keeps very low, Suryakumar Yadav backs away to cut it but misses due to the lack of bounce.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up fuller on the off stump line, Rinku Singh drives it to the extra cover region for one.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Length again and on leg, Rinku Singh flicks it through square leg for one. 15 runs off the over!
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A poor delivery and rightly punished! Andile Phehlukwayo goes for the slower one again but bowls this very slow, on a length and around leg, Rinku Singh adjusts well and only has to get some bat on that as the ball goes off the bottom edge past the keeper and towards the fine leg fence for the third boundary of the over.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, slower too, Suryakumar Yadav knocks it towards long off for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Slower one shorter on the leg, Rinku Singh glances this with soft hands to the square leg for a single.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back for Rinku Singh! Almost an action replay! Andile Phehlukwayo once again bangs this one short but this sits up nicely for the batter, Rinku Singh stays back in his crease and hammers it hard towards the deep square leg fence giving the fielder in the deep no chance of stopping that as he collects four more runs.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Andile Phehlukwayo lands this back of a length and on middle, angling in, Rinku Singh gets into a good position early and pulls it away towards the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Short and around leg, Rinku Singh works it through square leg for one more. It is signalled as leg byes though.
11.5 overs (0 Run) A good review from India! There is an appeal for a LBW, and the finger goes up. However, after a chat with Sky, Rinku Singh goes for the review. Markram darts this one full and on middle, Rinku Singh goes for the reverse-sweep but it looks like he misses and gets hit on the pads. UltraEdge however, confirms a spike when the ball is close to the gloves and the batter survives.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Fires this one full and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav tucks it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) A bit shorter, on the stumps again, Suryakumar Yadav wrists this to the deep mid-wicket region for two runs.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, short and on middle, turns away, Rinku Singh stays back and clips it through mid-wicket for a run.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller on the stumps, Suryakumar Yadav waits and nudges this one to deep mid-wicket for one.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in two! Deft touch this time from Rinku Singh! Marco Jansen lands this back of a length and on off, angling in, Rinku waits for it and opens the face of the bat at the last moment to steer it wide of third man for four more runs.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! This is pitched up and around off, Rinku Singh makes a bit of room and smacks it over mid off for an easy boundary.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Marco Jansen bangs in a bouncer and on middle, Rinku Singh ducks under it.
10.3 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for Suryakumar Yadav! Overpitched delivery outside the line on off, Suryakumar Yadav drives it on the backfoot towards the extra cover region for a single. A stellar knock this by the Indian skipper so far and he will look to continue the onslaught.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Typical Sky! Marco Jansen serves this fuller and around leg again, Suryakumar Yadav gets inside the line of it and whips it over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On a length but down the leg side, Suryakumar Yadav misses his flick. Wided.
10.1 overs (1 Run) In the air, SAFE Fuller outside the off and takes pace off it as well, Rinku Singh lofts this one in the air with one hand going off the blade. The ball falls in no man's land over the mid off region and a single is taken in the end.
