Team India received a grand welcome on its arrival in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram ahead of the first T20I match of the three-match series against South Africa. The sides will be playing the first T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium on Wednesday. While the South African team arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, Rohit Sharma and company reached the state capital on the following day. BCCI has shared a video on social media in which the Indian players could be seen getting a rose petal welcome.

While the South African team already started its practice on Monday, India start their practice on Tuesday.

"Team India will reach the ground for the practice on September 27. They will practice from 5 PM to 8 PM. The South African team will practice on the ground from 1.00 PM to 4.00 PM," KCA informed in a release.

The Greenfield International Stadium has a capacity of 55,000 seats. The rates for the upper-tier, pavilion and KCA grandstand are Rs 1,500, Rs 2,750 and Rs 6,000 respectively. The tickets for the KCA grandstand seats would include expenses for food.

The remaining two T20Is between India and South Africa will be played in Guwahati (October 2) and Indore (October 4). The two sides will then play a three-match ODI series, starting October 4.

Talking about recent form, India defeated Australia 2-1 in a three-match T20I series at home. They had lost the first game by 4 wickets but made a good comeback to win the remaining two matches and seal the series.

Meanwhile, South Africa arrive in India after losing a three-match Test series 1-2 to England on latter's home soil.