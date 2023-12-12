South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nonchalantly done and the 50 is up for India!
4.5 overs (1 Run) This is banged in short this time, Tilak Varma mistimes the pull and gets it well behind square leg for one more.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on the stumps, angling in as well, this is whipped away to deep square leg for a single. Oh, dear! There is a slight drizzle at the moment and hopefully, it goes away quickly.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce! On a hard length again around off and middle, this one comes in sharply and bounces a bit extra as well. Suryakumar Yadav looks to wrist it onto the leg side but takes a blow to the groin region.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Hard length outside off and angling away, Tilak Varma stays back and dabs it down to short third man for a single.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow, some delightful shots are being played out there now and this is modern-day T20 cricket at its best. On a fuller length and angled across the off stump, Tilak Varma goes across the stumps, sits down and ramps it straight back over the keeper's head for another boundary.
Change from both ends as Lizaad Williams replaces Marco Jansen.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Overcorrection from Gerald Coetzee and Suryakumar Yadav punishes him again. Too full and wide, right in the slot, Yadab creams it square through covers and picks up another boundary.
3.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bread and butter for Suryakumar Yadav! Slightly shorter at the body, SKY walks across the crease and picks it off his hips before dispatching it well over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Too straight again from Gerald Coetzee, on the pads and Suryakumar Yadav misses out on the fine flick as the ball goes off the pads and rolls to the left of the keeper.
3.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Hard length, just angling down leg and Suryakumar Yadav misses the flick as well.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That went like a tracer bullet! Just a touch fuller and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav takes a step forward and lifts his toes to hammer it on the up, wide of mid off and for a boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! On a good length in the channel and seaming away off the deck. Suryakumar Yadav advances looking to go over extra cover but is beaten on the outside edge.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off bang on the money! Gerald Coetzee runs in and nails the yorker on middle stump, Suryakumar Yadav stays watchful and digs it out on the off side.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The Free Hit does prove costly for South Africa and Tilak Varma rakes up 19 runs from that over. Goes full again and tries to attack the pads but Varma is waiting for it. The southpaw gets his front leg out of the way and flicks it wide of the man at fine leg for four more runs.
2.6 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! Goes full on the pads and Tilak Varma just flicks it away past square leg for another boundary. Marco Jansen has overstepped as well and a Free Hit will now follow.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Another quick bumper, this time over the batter's shoulder and angling down leg. Tilak Varma leaves it alone for a wide call but doesn't get it.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Oh, a bit of spice on that one! Tilak Varma charges down the track and Marco Jansen follows him with a quick bumper right around the grill. Varma does well in the end to sway his head out of the way and pull out of the shot.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! A bit too short and wide, Tilak Varma waits on it and cuts it well behind point for a boundary. 10 already off the over.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Good length, right around the top of off at 141 clicks and angling in. Tilak Varma stays watchful and blocks it from his crease.
2.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Swung away for a maximum! This is pitched up on the leg pole and angling in, Tilak Varma picks it up and helps it on its way over the backward square leg fence for the first biggie of the game.
Suryakumar Yadav, the skipper of India comes out to the middle with his side in a spot of bother.
1.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! A huge appeal from Lizaad Williams for LBW and the finger is raised. This is full and looks pretty straight but Shubman Gill does review it after having a chat with Tilak Varma. Williams steams in and pitches this one up around the off stump, angling the ball in. Gill is tentative to get on the front foot and ends up playing all around it. The ball beats the inside edge and crashes into the pads. Nothing on UltraEdge and Ball Tracking only re-confirms the onfield decision. Both Indian openers back in the hut for a duck.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and around the off stump, Shubman Gill looks to drive but ends up jamming it behind point.
1.4 overs (1 Run) This is short and over the stumps, Tilak Varma backs away and slaps it late down to third man for a single.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) In the air but safe! banged in this time around leg stump, Tilak Varma looks to take it on but the ball gets big on him and the top edge is found. The ball goes high and over short fine leg where Tabraiz Shamsi runs back and does even get to it but sticks out just the lone hand and the ball drops safely. A couple of runs taken as well.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one up now around the off stump, Tilak Varma punches it off the front foot toward cover.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a heavy ball, over middle and leg and with good pace behind it as well. Tilak Varma looks to pull but it isn't short and skids through quickly to hit Varma on the body.
Who will bowl from the other end? It will be Lizaad Williams.
0.6 over (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Tilak Varma stays back and lets the ball come on before guiding it down to third man for a single. An entertaining first over from Marco Jansen and India are 3/1!
0.6 over (1 Run) WIDE! Banged in short and wide again, a bit too wide though for the umpire's liking.
0.5 over (0 Run) Pitches this one up a bit and bowls it on the stumps, Tilak Varma gets forward well and defends it out.
0.4 over (0 Run) DROPPED! Almost a second blinder of the over from David Miller but he can't hold on this time. Short and wide again from Marco Jansen, there to be hit and Tilak Varma cuts it with power off the back foot. The ball goes at a similar height but to the right of Miller this time and he has it in his grasp, just for a moment though. A huge let off this.
0.4 over (1 Run) WIDE! Goes full and wide, swinging it further away from the tramline. Left alone for a wide.
Tilak Varma walks out to bat number 3.
0.3 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! David Miller with a sharp catch and Marco Jansen strikes in the very first over. Jansen bowls it back of a length again but offers a tad more room to the left-hander. Yashasvi Jaiswal goes on the back foot, tries to make some room and cuts it hard but a bit in the air. The ball goes quickly to the left of point where Miller dives across and pouches it with both hands. Jaiswal departs for a duck and India have been rocked early here.
0.2 over (0 Run) Drops the length back and bowls it a tad shorter around off. The ball pitches and nips back in but doesn't come on quite well and Yashasvi Jaiswal is beaten on the inside edge.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts off with a dot! Comes from over the wicket and serves it full around off, looking for some swing, Yashasvi Jaiswal gets on the front foot and hammers it straight to Matthew Breetzke at cover.
Done with the pre-match formalities! We can see the South African players spread out and take their respective field positions. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are the two openers for India. Marco Jansen has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
We are moments away from the start but before that, both sets of players walk out to the middle and line up for their respective national anthems. It will be India's first followed by the national anthem of South Africa.
Shubman Gill is down for a chat. He says that this series is very important to them as there are only a few international T20s to go before the World Cup. Adds that he has a few international T20s under his belt but if he is able to play this series and the next one. Mentions that he doesn't really prepare differently for different countries and it is all about doing your mental preparation correctly. Ends by saying that he only focuses on playing the situation well when he goes out to bat.
PITCH REPORT - Mpumelelo Mbangwa is pitchside. He says that the square boundaries are 64m and 67m while the straighter ones are longer. Adds that there is a lot of grass on the surface but the bounce will mostly be like the Indian wickets. Says that the overcast conditions will impact a lot on how the wicket plays in this game
The Indian skipper, Suryakumar Yadav says that he is very happy to be here and leading the side. Adds that it feels good to see some cricket around. Tells that they were a bit confused but it is completely fine for them to set a target. Mentions that this series gives an opportunity to everyone to express themselves. Says that the T20 World Cup is still far away and he has told his players to enjoy and have a good time.
Aiden Markram, the captain of South Africa says that they will bowl first. Adds that the pitch has been undercover for a long time and with overhead conditions, they want to chase. Tells that the preparations have been good keeping the T20 World Cup in mind and each game becomes more important. Mentions that they have a good mix of new players and experienced ones but they also have to rotate with many players playing in all the formats and they know that some rest is needed. Informs there are no debuts for them in this game.
India (Playing XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Mukesh Kumar.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, and Tabraiz Shamsi.
TOSS - The flip of the coin lands in favor of South Africa and they have elected to BOWL first.
As the wait for the toss continues, there is a steady drizzle down in Gqeberha but the forecast is more promising for later on. That said, we might possibly see a delayed toss take place. For now, we can only keep our fingers crossed. Stick around for further updates from the venue. Just a few minutes later we see live pictures from the ground and the good news is that there is no rain at the moment and the players are out in the middle going on with their practice sessions.
India come into this series on the back of a morale-boosting 4-1 series win against Australia back home but neither side was at full strength for that series. With that said, Suryakumar Yadav has led the side well and with the addition of players like Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj to the fore will only give him more confidence to do well in this series. The players from both sides have been waiting eagerly to get going but who will come out on top? We shall find out. Toss and team news in a bit.
South Africa are back home after their heartbreaking loss against Australia in the Cricket World Cup semi-final last month but quite a few players of that squad miss out on this T20I series. Aiden Markram will lead the side and will have the likes of Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, and David Miller at his disposal. The spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi will also be key but we might see a few of the fringe players like Matthew Breetzke, Ottniel Baartman and Nandre Burger get a game or two.
Hello and welcome to St. George's Park in Gqeberha for the 2nd T20I between South Africa and India. With the first T20I getting washed out and the threat of rain looming large over this game as well, both sets of players and spectators all across the globe will be hoping that we get a full game in.
... MATCH DAY ...
