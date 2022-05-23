The Indian cricket squad for the five-match T20I series at home against South Africa, starting on June 9 in New Delhi, was announced on Sunday. The BCCI selectors rewarded several in-form players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with a place in the 18-member squad. Prominent among them were Dinesh Karthik, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh. While the veteran Karthik impressed with his finishing skills for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the lower order, pacer duo Umran and Arshdeep did well for SunRisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings respectively.

While Malik has been all about speed with his right-arm pace, the 23-year-old left-arm pacer Arshdeep has shown amazing control in the death overs. While he took only 10 wickets in 14 matches, his economy was 7.70 RPO. The figures attain extra importance as Arshdeep mostly bowled in the death over.

"Arshdeep has impressed me because he bowls two of the last three overs for Punjab Kings. He may not have that many wickets, but his economy rate is brilliant. A bowler who bowls one over with the new ball and two in the slog overs, I have only seen Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra do that during my time. Now, its Arshdeep and Bumrah, even Bhuvneshwar. these are bowlers who bowl one or two overs with the new ball and then bowl in the death too with the old ball. It is a very difficult job to bowl in the slog overs. Arshdeep has done that,” Virender Sehwag said in an interview to Cricbuzz.

India's T20I squad for SA series: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik