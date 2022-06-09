Umran Malik is one young pacer who has garnered a lot of attention of late. Fans are eagerly waiting to see him representing the Indian cricket team. Umran picked up 22 wickets for SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 and was named in India's squad for the T20I series against South Africa, beginning Thursday at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Rishabh Pant, who will lead India in the five-match series on Wednesday said that with time, Umran will learn to control his aggression.

"He is an amazing prospect for us. But over a period of time, he will learn how to control his aggression, his line or length. He has bowled nicely in the IPL, but going forward we will see him in flying colours I guess. But it is going to take time I guess so till the time we are thinking as a team, people who have come first, we will look to give them early chances," said Pant during a press conference on Wednesday.

Pant on Wednesday was named as captain for T20I series against South Africa after KL Rahul was ruled out due a groin injury on the eve of the match. IPL-winning captain Hardik Pandya will serve as Pant's deputy in the series.

The selection committee has not named a replacement for KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav. Both the cricketers will now report to the NCA where the medical team will assess them further and decide on the future course of treatment.

When asked how he sees Deepak Hooda coming into the scheme of the things, Pant said: "See as of now, we have discussed as a team and management, that we will try to give as many opportunities to people, that is the only thing we can do. When you have a large squad, it is difficult to give everyone the same amount of playing time."

India's T20I squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain, wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik