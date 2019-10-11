Virat Kohli produced a batting masterclass to extend India's advantage on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. Virat Kohli had registered a rare failure in the first innings of the opening Test in Visakhapatnam, which was followed by a 25-ball 31 not out in the second innings. The Indian skipper started where he left off, looking in fine touch on Thursday to remain unbeaten on 63 on Day 1 of the second Test . While there were a few nervy moments for Kohli on Day 2, the Indian skipper came out unscathed to reach the three-figure mark for the 26th time in the longest format.

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane resumed their innings on Day 2 with India's overnight score of 273 for three. Kagiso Rabada started well for South Africa, hitting the right line and length continuously to make life a little difficult for the Indian stars.

The edge of Virat Kohli's bat was found multiple time in the morning session but all of them evaded the South African fielders. Kohli, undeterred by the few close calls, looked as eye-catching as ever with his booming cover drives and flicks off the pads on full display.

Kohli's partner at the other too found himself in a spot of bother and survived a DRS call but on the whole Rahane was solid as well and rotated the strike brilliantly.

South African bowlers looked threatening early on but as the session progressed, they seemed a little short on ideas on how to get better of Kohli and Rahane.

Day 1 saw Mayank Agarwal slam his second century of the series, following his double hundred in the opening Test.

Virat Kohli had won the toss and opted to bat but Rohit Sharma, the twin-centurion in the previous Test, could not replicate the batting masterclass displayed in Vizag. Kagiso Rabada's fierce pace and consistency were rewarded as Rohit Sharma was dismissed on 14 in the 10th over.