 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Scores 26th Test Century To Extend India's Dominance

Updated: 11 October 2019 12:22 IST

Virat Kohli scored his 26th Test hundred as India continued their dominance over South Africa on Day 2 of the second Test in Pune.

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Scores 26th Test Century To Extend India
IND vs SA: Virat Kohli reached the magical three-figure mark for the 26th time in Tests. © AFP

Virat Kohli produced a batting masterclass to extend India's advantage on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. Virat Kohli had registered a rare failure in the first innings of the opening Test in Visakhapatnam, which was followed by a 25-ball 31 not out in the second innings. The Indian skipper started where he left off, looking in fine touch on Thursday to remain unbeaten on 63 on Day 1 of the second Test. While there were a few nervy moments for Kohli on Day 2, the Indian skipper came out unscathed to reach the three-figure mark for the 26th time in the longest format.

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane resumed their innings on Day 2 with India's overnight score of 273 for three. Kagiso Rabada started well for South Africa, hitting the right line and length continuously to make life a little difficult for the Indian stars.

The edge of Virat Kohli's bat was found multiple time in the morning session but all of them evaded the South African fielders. Kohli, undeterred by the few close calls, looked as eye-catching as ever with his booming cover drives and flicks off the pads on full display.

Kohli's partner at the other too found himself in a spot of bother and survived a DRS call but on the whole Rahane was solid as well and rotated the strike brilliantly.

South African bowlers looked threatening early on but as the session progressed, they seemed a little short on ideas on how to get better of Kohli and Rahane.

Day 1 saw Mayank Agarwal slam his second century of the series, following his double hundred in the opening Test.

Virat Kohli had won the toss and opted to bat but Rohit Sharma, the twin-centurion in the previous Test, could not replicate the batting masterclass displayed in Vizag. Kagiso Rabada's fierce pace and consistency were rewarded as Rohit Sharma was dismissed on 14 in the 10th over.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Kagiso Rabada Kagiso Rabada Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Ajinkya Rahane India vs South Africa, 2019 India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli hits his 26th Test century
  • Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane remained unbeaten at lunch on Day 2
  • India lead the 3-match Test series 1-0
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Trolls South African Fielders After Hilarious Overthrow. Watch
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Trolls South African Fielders After Hilarious Overthrow. Watch
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Achieves Another Feat, Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Congratulatory Message
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Achieves Another Feat, Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Congratulatory Message
India vs South Africa: Mayank Agarwal
India vs South Africa: Mayank Agarwal's 2nd Test Century Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Surpasses Sourav Ganguly
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Surpasses Sourav Ganguly's Feat As Test Captain
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli's "Big Fan" Urges Him To Play In Pakistan, Twitter Reacts
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 05 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.