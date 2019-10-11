Mayank Agarwal brought up his second century of the series as India dominated the opening day of the second Test against South Africa in Pune on Thursday, ending at 273 for 3, with Virat Kohli not out on 63 and Ajinkya Rahane batting on 18. Agarwal, who scored a double-century in India's 203-run win in the opening Test, completed another hundred with a boundary off Vernon Philander to cement his place in the Test top order. Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat but Rohit Sharma, the twin-centurion in the previous Test, could not replicate the batting masterclass displayed in Vizag. Kagiso Rabada's fierce pace and consistency were rewarded as Rohit Sharma was dismissed on 14 in the 10th over. From there on, Agarwal led India's charge despite being hit on the helmet by a bouncer from Anrich Nortje. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Hello and welcome!Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of the second Test between India and South Africa. India are in complete control with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten at 63 and 18 respectively.Kagiso Rabada was the star with the ball for the visitors as he picked up all the three wickets that fell on the opening day.