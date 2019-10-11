 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE Score: India Look To Consolidate On Good Start

Updated:11 October 2019 08:38 IST

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane remained unbeaten at stumps on Day 1.

Ind vs SA Cricket Score: Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane put on 75-run stand on Day 1. © Twitter

Mayank Agarwal brought up his second century of the series as India dominated the opening day of the second Test against South Africa in Pune on Thursday, ending at 273 for 3, with Virat Kohli not out on 63 and Ajinkya Rahane batting on 18. Agarwal, who scored a double-century in India's 203-run win in the opening Test, completed another hundred with a boundary off Vernon Philander to cement his place in the Test top order. Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat but Rohit Sharma, the twin-centurion in the previous Test, could not replicate the batting masterclass displayed in Vizag. Kagiso Rabada's fierce pace and consistency were rewarded as Rohit Sharma was dismissed on 14 in the 10th over. From there on, Agarwal led India's charge despite being hit on the helmet by a bouncer from Anrich Nortje. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between India vs South Africa 2nd Test Match Day 2, Straight from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

  • 08:38 (IST)Oct 11, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of the second Test between India and South Africa. India are in complete control with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten at 63 and 18 respectively.

    Kagiso Rabada was the star with the ball for the visitors as he picked up all the three wickets that fell on the opening day.
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 2019 India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score
