India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 1 LIVE Score: India Eye 11th Consecutive Test Series Win At Home

Updated:10 October 2019 08:41 IST

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: India defeated South Africa by 203 runs to go 1-0 up in the three-match Test series.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 1
IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: India lead the three-match series 1-0. © Twitter

India, after a dominating performance in the first Test, will look to clinch the series in the second match in Pune, starting Thursday. Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin's performances helped India beat South Africa by 203 runs in the series opener in Vizag. Rohit slammed twin centuries in the game while Ashwin finished with figures of 8/189 in the match. For his heroics with the bat, Rohit Sharma was adjudged player of the match. The 32-year-old broke multiple records during his batting masterclass in Vizag and Virat Kohli will be hoping of a similar performance at the top from the right hander in the second Test. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between India vs South Africa 2nd Test Match Day 1, Straight from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

  • 08:39 (IST)Oct 10, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second Test between India and South Africa. India are 1-0 up in the series after an emphatic win by 203 runs in the series opener in Vizag.
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 2019 India vs South Africa, 2nd Test
