 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Lead Social Media Celebration Of Series Whitewash Against South Africa

Updated: 22 October 2019 14:58 IST

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, along with several other present and past cricketers celebrated on social media after India swept the three-Test series against South Africa.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Lead Social Media Celebration Of Series Whitewash Against South Africa
India beat South Africa by an innings and 202 runs to seal a 3-0 series whitewash. © AFP

India completed a 3-0 series whitewash against South Africa on Tuesday with a thumping win in the third Test in Ranchi. There were brilliant performances with the bat from the likes of Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and captain Virat Kohli while the bowling unit denied any chance for South Africa to pose a threat throughout the series. Team India players as well as former players like batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to comment on the comprehensive series win.

"So proud of this amazing team and the hard work which is put in day in and day out. Onwards and upwards," Indian skipper Virat Kohli tweeted.

"Very assertive and clinical, that's how I would like to put it across this entire month. Extremely happy to be part of incredible Indian team," tweeted Rohit Sharma, who finished as the top run scorer in the series with 529 runs.

Playing for the first time as an opener in the longest format of the game, he scored twin centuries in the first match in Vizag and signed off with a maiden Test double ton in the final match.

Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a century in Ranchi, wrote: "With great teamwork, come great victories."

Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the team for an "outstanding display of cricket".

"Outstanding display of cricket by India to win the series 3-0. Very good to see all batsmen contribute & the wickets getting shared between the pacers & spinners. Dominating start to the World Test Championship," he tweeted.

Other team members also celebrated the win on the microblogging site.

"Outstanding team effort boys. What a great way to keep going strong in the World Test Championship with a 3-0," top order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara tweeted.

"What an amazing series win. Great effort by the bowlers and batsman. Proud to be a part of this team," fast bowler Umesh Yadav, who was in fine wicket-taking form throughout the series, tweeted.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who finished the series as the top wicket-taker with 15 scalps to his name, tweeted: "Freedom series done and dusted, off to Bengaluru now for the #VijayHazareTrophy. Stay committed to the course and the course will stay with you."

The series win means India maintained their perfect record in the World Test Championships. They are currently table toppers, sitting comfortably above New Zealand and Sri Lanka, who are in second and third place respectively.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India vs South Africa, 2019 Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Ajinkya Rahane Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Umeshkumar Tilak Yadav Umesh Yadav Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha Wriddhiman Saha Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara Cheteshwar Pujara Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Umesh Yadav Celebrates Early Diwali, Mohammed Shami Happy To Make Batsmen Dance To His Tunes. Watch
Umesh Yadav Celebrates Early Diwali, Mohammed Shami Happy To Make Batsmen Dance To His Tunes. Watch
Rohit Sharma "Thankful" To Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri For Opportunity As Test Opener
Rohit Sharma "Thankful" To Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri For Opportunity As Test Opener
Why Virat Kohli Laughed When Asked About Sourav Ganguly Seeking Clarity On MS Dhoni
Why Virat Kohli Laughed When Asked About Sourav Ganguly Seeking Clarity On MS Dhoni's Future
India vs South Africa: Ravi Shastri Shares Picture With "True Indian Legend In His Den"
India vs South Africa: Ravi Shastri Shares Picture With "True Indian Legend In His Den"
"We Believe We Can Win Anywhere": Virat Kohli
"We Believe We Can Win Anywhere": Virat Kohli's Emphatic Statement After Series Whitewash
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 15 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.