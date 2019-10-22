India put on a dominating performance in the third Test against South Africa in Ranchi to complete a 3-0 series whitewash. India's 497/9 proved to be too much for South Africa, even over two innings as they were knocked over for 162 and then 133 . The victory sees India maintain their perfect record in the World Test Championship, with five wins out of as many matches. They are on top of the table with 240 points, comfortably ahead of second-placed New Zealand.

South Africa made a bright start to the match with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje reducing India to 39/3. But then Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane put on a massive 267-run stand to take the game away from South Africa.

Rohit Sharma scored his maiden Test double century, in what has been a brilliant series for him. He played as an opener for the first time in the longest format of the game and got twin centuries in the first match and then followed it up with his masterclass in Ranchi. Despite his failure in the second Test in Pune, he finished as the top scorer in the series with 529 runs.

Ajinkya Rahane scored his 11th Test ton and his first at home since October 2016.

South Africa were tamed for 162 in their first innings, with only Zubayr Hamza and Temba Bavuma putting up a fight for the Proteas. Their second innings was no different as India bowled them out for a paltry 133.

It was the pacers who shone for India in this match with the ball. Umesh Yadav picked up figures of 3-40 and 2-35 while Mohammed Shami's numbers read 2-22 and 3-10.

Shahbaz Nadeem, making his India Test debut at his home ground, picked up two wickets in each innings.

India had already sealed the series with their win in Pune, making it a record 11th consecutive Test series win at home.