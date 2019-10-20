Rohit Sharma rose above the expectations of fans and critics to prove his mettle as an opener during the ongoing India vs South Africa Test series. Rohit Sharma has notched two centuries and a double century in the India vs South Africa series and looks well on course to bag the man of series award. His best-ever Test score of 212 runs helped him break Don Bradman's record for the highest Test average at home after 10-plus innings. Rohit Sharma now averages an exceptional 99.84 at home edging past Don Bradman's average of 98.22.

The Mumbai batsman has scored 1,298 runs in 18 innings in Tests at home which includes six centuries and five half-centuries. His scores in the last nine innings includes 82*, 51*, 102*, 65, 50*, 176, 127, 14 and 212.

The 32-year-old scored his maiden double century in the Ranchi Test. He has featured in 30 Tests for India, scoring 2,019 at an average of 46.95 so far after the second day's play in Ranchi.

In the ongoing India vs South Africa series, Rohit Sharma also broke the record for most sixes in a Test series with 19 hits over the fence. The previous record was held by Shimron Hetmyer who had hit 15 sixes in a series against Bangladesh in 2018-19.