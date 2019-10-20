 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Surpasses Don Bradman To Achieve Massive Record In Tests At Home

Updated: 20 October 2019 17:02 IST

Rohit Sharma's 212 against South Africa on Day 2 of the 3rd Test helped him break Don Bradman's record for the highest Test average at home after 10-plus innings.

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Surpasses Don Bradman To Achieve Massive Record In Tests At Home
Rohit Sharma rose above the expectations of fans and critics. © AFP

Rohit Sharma rose above the expectations of fans and critics to prove his mettle as an opener during the ongoing India vs South Africa Test series. Rohit Sharma has notched two centuries and a double century in the India vs South Africa series and looks well on course to bag the man of series award. His best-ever Test score of 212 runs helped him break Don Bradman's record for the highest Test average at home after 10-plus innings. Rohit Sharma now averages an exceptional 99.84 at home edging past Don Bradman's average of 98.22.

The Mumbai batsman has scored 1,298 runs in 18 innings in Tests at home which includes six centuries and five half-centuries. His scores in the last nine innings includes 82*, 51*, 102*, 65, 50*, 176, 127, 14 and 212.

The 32-year-old scored his maiden double century in the Ranchi Test. He has featured in 30 Tests for India, scoring 2,019 at an average of 46.95 so far after the second day's play in Ranchi.

In the ongoing India vs South Africa series, Rohit Sharma also broke the record for most sixes in a Test series with 19 hits over the fence. The previous record was held by Shimron Hetmyer who had hit 15 sixes in a series against Bangladesh in 2018-19.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma India vs South Africa, 2019 Don Bradman Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma rose above the expectations of fans and critics
  • The Mumbai batsman has scored 1,298 runs in 18 innings
  • The 32-year-old scored his maiden double century in the Ranchi Test
Related Articles
3rd Test, Day 2: Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami Strikes After Rohit Sharma Double Ton Put India On Top
3rd Test, Day 2: Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami Strikes After Rohit Sharma Double Ton Put India On Top
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Slams Maiden Double Century In Tests To Extend India
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Slams Maiden Double Century In Tests To Extend India's Dominance
India vs South Africa: Ajinkya Rahane Slams 11th Test Century As India Dominate South Africa In Ranchi
India vs South Africa: Ajinkya Rahane Slams 11th Test Century As India Dominate South Africa In Ranchi
India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights: Rohit Sharma, Fast Bowlers Help India Rule Day 2 In Ranchi
India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights: Rohit Sharma, Fast Bowlers Help India Rule Day 2 In Ranchi
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma's Exploits As Test Opener Key To India's Success, Says Vikram Rathour
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 15 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.