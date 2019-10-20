 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Slams Maiden Double Century In Tests To Extend India's Dominance

Updated: 20 October 2019 13:20 IST

Rohit Sharma converted his sixth Test hundred into maiden double century in the longest format of the game.

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Slams Maiden Double Century In Tests To Extend India
Rohit Sharma scored his maiden double hundred in the Test format. © Twitter

Rohit Sharma converted his sixth Test hundred into a maiden double hundred in the longest format as South African bowlers were put to the sword on Day 2 of the third Test in Ranchi. In the process, Rohit Sharma has joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to become the only cricketers who have scored a double century in both Tests and One-Day Internationals. The 32-year-old has three double hundreds in the limited overs format. Rohit's double hundred on Sunday helped India tighten their grip on the final Test against South Africa. Rohit smashed the South African bowling attack to all parts of the ground en route to his maiden double century. In bid to accelerate the scoring rate, Rohit hit one straight into the hands of Lungi Ngidi, stationed at fine-leg boundary. He was dismissed for 212.

Rohit weathered the storm early on when wickets were falling at the other end but capitalised later on.

Rohit Sharma put on a 267-run stand for the fourth wicket with Ajinkya Rahane.

George Linde, who is playing his first Test match, accounted for Rahane to pick up his maiden international wicket.

India resumed their innings at 224 for three on Day 2 after the major part of the last session on Day 1 was curtailed due to bad light and rain in Ranchi.

Rohit and Rahane continued to pile on runs as the latter brought up his 11th Test century.

This was Rahane's first century at home in red-ball cricket in a little over three years. He last crossed the 100-run mark against New Zealand in Indore back in 2016.

After Rahane's dismissal Ravindra Jadeja joined Rohit Sharma out in the middle and duo managed to put on 50-plus stand for the fifth wicket.

India had already clinched the series with an emphatic win over South Africa in the second Test where the hosts won by an innings and 137 runs.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 2019 Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Cricket India vs South Africa, 3rd Test
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma scored his maiden Test double century
  • Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 212 by Kagiso Rabada
  • Rohit scored six maximums and 28 boundaries in his batting masterclass
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Ajinkya Rahane Slams 11th Test Century As India Dominate South Africa In Ranchi
India vs South Africa: Ajinkya Rahane Slams 11th Test Century As India Dominate South Africa In Ranchi
India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma Falls After Brilliant Double Century
India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma Falls After Brilliant Double Century
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma's Exploits As Test Opener Key To India's Success, Says Vikram Rathour
Rohit Sharma Shouts "Not Now" Before Scoring 6th Test Century. Find Out Why
Rohit Sharma Shouts "Not Now" Before Scoring 6th Test Century. Find Out Why
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Breaks Shimron Hetmyer
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Breaks Shimron Hetmyer's Record Of Most Sixes In Test Series
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 15 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.