Virender Sehwag, former India opener, celebrated his 41st birthday on Sunday. Virender Sehwag was well-known for his fearless approach on the field but even after announcing retirement from cricket, Sehwag doesn't shy away from speaking his mind. After cricket, Virender Sehwag has been in the news for his witty tweets. Sehwag took to Twitter on Sunday to reply to the birthday wishes in his unique style. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was among the first to wish the former opening batsman by posting highlights of Sehwag's triple century, which he scored against South Africa in Chennai back in 2008.

Sehwag replied to BCCI's post by appreciating the timing of the post.

"It's all about timing and what a timing , sharp at mid night with the video upload! Many thanks @BCCI," Sehwag tweeted.

VVS Laxman, former India batsman, posted a picture with Sehwag to which the former India opener replied in Hindi that his charm is still there.

"Aapki baat hi niraali hai Bhrata, Jalwe aaj bhi kaaayam hain aapke. Many thanks for your special wishes," Sehwag replied.

Harbhajan Singh while his extending wishes to Sehwag called him "modern day's VIV Richards".

"Happy birthday to the most dangerous batsman I have ever bowled to @virendersehwag jeo Lala..modern day's VIV Richards," Harbhajan tweeted.

Sehwag will be a part of the official broadcasters' team for India's next assignment that will be against Bangladesh.

India are set to host Bangladesh for three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and two Test matches which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship.