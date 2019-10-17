Virender Sehwag, former India opening batsman , took to Twitter to share pictures of two kids training at the Sehwag International School on Wednesday. Both the kids belong to the families of soldiers killed in Pulwama. "Son of Heroes! What a privilege to be able to have these two at @SehwagSchool and have the fortune to contribute to their lives. Batsman - Arpit Singh s/o Pulwama Shaheed Ram Vakeel and Bowler- Rahul Soreng s/o Pulwama Shaheed Vijay Soreng. Few things can beat this happiness!" Virender Sehwag tweeted.

Sehwag's post on social media received appreciation from fans as they were left in awe of the 40-year-old's gesture for kids of soldiers killed in Pulwama.

"Sir, so good to see what u r giving back to the society. Specially, our soldiers r never given their due credit. This is at least a step in the right direction forward," a fan tweeted.

One fan called Sehwag a "true hero" for taking care of the kids.

"Sir, you are also a true hero because you are taking care of heroes sons," another tweet read.

"Sir, you are a great person and doing a great job, therefore we salute you," another user joined in.

On February 14 this year, 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a Jaish-e-Mohammed orchestrated terror attack in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The incident took place when a CRPF convoy, consisting of around 2,500 personnel, was attacked by a suicide bomber who rammed a car laden with explosives into one of the buses on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

(With ANI inputs)