Arjun Tendulkar, Lucknow Super Giants cricketer and son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, got married to Saaniya Chandhok on Thursday. Sachin and his wife Anjali looked extremely happy as Arjun and Saaniya took their wedding vows. Several videos of the wedding ceremony have gone viral. Stalwarts from the cricketing world gathered in Mumbai for the occasion. Former India World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni marked his presence along with his wife, Sakshi. Ex-India all-rounder Suresh Raina also attended the celebrations with his wife, Priyanka. Bollywood celebrities Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan and their families also attended the wedding ceremony.

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah was among the dignitaries present at the event. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri arrived with his family, while BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla also graced the occasion.

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Sachin Tendulkar, got married to Saaniya Chandhok today in Mumbai.



Congratulations to Arjun and Saaniya. Best wishes for a happy life together. pic.twitter.com/HhkU9is64F — (@rushiii_12) March 5, 2026

VIDEO | Mumbai: Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok tie the knot in a grand ceremony held at The St. Regis Hotel.#arjuntendulkar



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/7nvpSBBa9Z — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 5, 2026

Arjun Tendulkar was feeling quite shy at his wedding. When his friends started joking with him and saying "bat dakhav, bat dakhav"he finally smiled a little. pic.twitter.com/cWnvw1upnu — (@rushiii_12) March 5, 2026

Former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, who guided India to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title in 2024, attended the ceremony with his wife. Other notable attendees included veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle and former India cricketers Kiran More, Venkatesh Prasad, Ajit Agarkar, Ajinkya Rahane, and Aakash Chopra, who were accompanied by their spouses.

Saaniya Chandhok is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group, and has been a close friend of the Tendulkar family-particularly Arjun's sister, Sara-for several years.

The 26-year-old left-arm pacer has featured in five Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, claiming three wickets. He began his IPL journey after being picked up by the Mumbai Indians in the 2021 mini-auction and made his debut in the 2023 season.

Arjun has since represented the Mumbai Indians across multiple seasons, gaining both playing opportunities and spending time on the bench. Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, he was traded to the Lucknow Super Giants and is set to represent the franchise in the upcoming season.

Currently representing Goa in domestic cricket after making his Mumbai debut in 2021, Arjun continues to build his professional career while stepping into a new chapter of his personal life with Thursday's wedding celebrations, attended by some of the biggest names in Indian cricket.