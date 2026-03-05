T20 World Cup Semi-Final Free Live Telecast, India vs England: India take on England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with a place in the T20 World Cup 2026 final up for grab. India, barring the 76-run loss against South Africa in their first match of the Super 8s clash, have had a decent run, winning six of their seven T20 WC encounters so far. However, Team India is yet to deliver a perfect performance with batting, bowling and fielding all firing in unison. England, on the other hand, led by Harry Brook, have won six out of their seven T20 WC 2026 matches so far and are on a five-match winning streak. Their only loss came against West Indies in the Group Stage of the tournament. (India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live Score Updates)

T20 World Cup Semi-Final Free Live Telecast, India vs England Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

When will the India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final clash be held?

The India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final will be held on Thursday, March 5.

Where will the India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final clash be held?

The India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final clash will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final clash start?

The India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final clash will start at 7 PM IST. Toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Where to follow the Free Live Telecast of the India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final clash?

The India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final clash will be telecast for free on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final clash?

The India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final clash will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)