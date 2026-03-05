Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said that the outcome of a T20 match is often shaped in the opening overs, stressing that teams that lose the powerplay frequently struggle to recover. New Zealand outplayed South Africa and registered a dominating win by nine wickets. The Black Caps chase down the target of 170 in 12.5 overs in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. New Zealand opener Finn Allen smashed a 33-ball hundred, the fastest in the Men's T20 World Cup. He was also named Player of the Match for his record-breaking unbeaten knock.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, former cricketer du Plessis explained how the tempo of a chase or an innings is heavily influenced by the first two overs. "For me, the important thing with the tempo of a chase or setting the score is what happens in the first two overs."

Reflecting on South Africa's innings in the match, the former Proteas skipper pointed out that early wickets can change the batting approach. "If you saw what happened in tonight's game... South Africa lost two wickets, it's easy then to say we have to get 60 in the powerplay because at the back of your mind you are thinking we need to get a little bit more here because you are batting first."

The 41-year-old also referenced the recent clash between West Indies and India, where the Caribbean side needed a massive score to stay in the game. "The same principle was applied with the West Indies the other night [against India]. We all said that if West Indies are to win this game, they need to get a big score batting first because their bowling is not as strong. We were sitting here and thinking that 220 they needed to stay in the contest."

The cricketer-turned-commentator emphasised that losing early wickets requires consolidation before aggressing again. "South Africa does have a better bowling unit, we understand that, but the thing is when you lose two wickets in the first two overs, there has to be a period of, 'okay, we just need to get through this and then to go again."

According to du Plessis, the powerplay effectively becomes a "game within a game" in T20 cricket and also pointed out that conditions played a role in shaping the strategy, with the pitch becoming easier to bat on later in the innings.

"If you lose the powerplay, you more often than not lose the game. If you go four down, you are out of it and South Africa were three [two] down for not many," Du Plessis said. "If you break down the innings, you can see it is almost a game within a game."

The first six overs were going to be challenging. You are seen out there as, 'okay, right now the game-play seems like almost the previous game, it is a touch on the slower side, so how do we make sure we give ourselves weapons to have after six overs to really [go big] when it's supposed to get easier'. Tonight, after ten overs, the wicket got easier."

Explaining the importance of adaptability, the veteran suggested that teams must adjust scoring expectations depending on how the innings begin.

"Normally in a powerplay you have to go hard," he said. "So there, tonight, was even more tougher than the other night when India was bowling. Now the assessment out there is, 'ok perhaps it is not 50 after six, it is 35 after six. But wickets in hand is where we cash in later."

"And then in that, you have to go ultra hard and play catch-up. Let's say you are 40 after six and are one or two down, then you start building, and after ten, is when you really go and put your foot down. Now we have got the foundation, so we are looking to go 220. We are still looking to get 220, but the method is different," he concluded.

The loss ended South Africa's unbeaten run in the tournament, while New Zealand advanced to the final with a commanding performance.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)