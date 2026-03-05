England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bowl against India in their T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While England made one change to their side, with Jamie Overton replacing Rehan Ahmed, the Indian team named an unchanged XI. The winner of the match will advance to the final to face New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The Kiwis hammered South Africa in the first semi-final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday riding on Finn Allen's 33-ball century, the fastest in the history of the tournament. (India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live Score Updates)

England captain Harry Brook said it looks like a good wicket for chasing. "Looks a good wicket, hope to get a good start and then chase it down. India have a lot more experience, we'll try and assess conditions and play at our best. T20 is fickle. The way we've played, we've scraped through and hold us in good stead," he said at the toss.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said he would have batted first anyway. "We'd have batted. Wind around, don't think there'll be dew. Mood in camp is positive. We've tightened the screws; our brand of cricket has been different. Best wicket, credit to the curator and groundsman," he said.

Suryakumar has a reason for considering batting first because he reckons dew will not play a big role in the match. To counter the possibility of dew later in the evening, an anti-dew repellent has been applied to the ground, which should help maintain a fair balance between the two teams.

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

England XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (capt), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

