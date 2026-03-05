Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik said that there is always be a "bit more pressure" on defending champions India as they are "expected to win" against Egland in the second Final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Notably, England played two matches in Mumbai. The Harry Brook-led side faced troubles against Nepal as they narrowly escaped a defeat followed by a 30-run defeat against West Indies.

While addressing the media during a JioStar Media Day, ICC expert Dinesh Karthik said, "It's a home World Cup. India are defending champions. India are the team that is obviously the most hunted team in the World Cup, considering the cricket that they've played in the lead-up to the World Cup. So, everything suggests that India will be the team that will probably start knowing that they are expected to win. So, there's always a bit more pressure when you start that way," Dinesh Karthik said.

"Even though England have had a couple of tough games in Mumbai, they almost can come in and play in a manner which suggests that they have little lesser to lose than India," the former Indian wicket-keeper batter said.

Dinesh Karthik also backed the out-of-form India opener Abhishek Sharma, saying, "You have to trust the players who have got you there." He said India need to stick with Abhishek, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan at the top and make sure that the players give themselves the best chance to perform on the big day.

"In a big tournament like a World Cup, you have to trust the players who have got you there. And I believe they need to stick to Abhishek, Sanju and Ishan Kishan. And just give the belief and almost make sure that they give themselves the best chance of success on the big day," Dinesh Karthik said.

India, barring the 76-run loss against South Africa in their first match of the Super 8s clash, have had a decent run, winning six of their seven T20 WC encounters so far.

However, Team India is yet to deliver a perfect performance with batting, bowling and fielding all firing in unison.

Suryakmar Yadav-led India found themselves in a tricky spot after facing a loss against South Africa. Against the West Indies, they found themselves in a must-win situation. Credit to Sanju Samson's match-winning 97*, India registered a comfortable five-wicket win over West Indies to seal their semis spot.

England, on the other hand, led by Harry Brook, have won six out of their seven T20 WC 2026 matches so far and are on a five-match winning streak. Their only loss came against West Indies in the Group Stage of the tournament.

