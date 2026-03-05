Several stalwarts from the cricketing world gathered in Mumbai on Thursday to attend the wedding ceremony of Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar. Former India World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni marked his presence at the ceremony alongside his wife, Sakshi. Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina also joined the celebrations with his wife, Priyanka. International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah was among the high-profile dignitaries in attendance.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri arrived with his family, while BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla also graced the occasion.

Rahul Dravid, the former India captain and head coach who guided the national team to the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup title, attended the ceremony with his wife. Other notable attendees included veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle and former India cricketers Kiran More, Venkatesh Prasad, and Ajit Agarkar. Current stars Ajinkya Rahane and Aakash Chopra were also spotted, accompanied by their spouses.

The Union of Two Families

Arjun tied the knot with Saaniya Chandhok, who is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group. Saaniya has been a close friend of the Tendulkar family for several years, maintaining a particularly tight bond with Arjun's sister, Sara.

A Career in Transition

The 26-year-old left-arm pacer has featured in five Indian Premier League (IPL) matches to date, claiming three wickets. His IPL journey began when he was picked up by the Mumbai Indians in the 2021 mini-auction, eventually making his debut during the 2023 season.

Arjun represented the Mumbai Indians across multiple seasons, experiencing both playing opportunities and stints on the bench. However, ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, he was traded to the Lucknow Super Giants and is set to represent the franchise in the upcoming season.

Currently representing Goa in domestic cricket after making his Mumbai debut in 2021, Arjun continues to build his professional career while stepping into this new chapter of his personal life. Thursday's celebrations, attended by the biggest names in the sport, served as a fitting tribute to the next step in the young cricketer's journey.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)