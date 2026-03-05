Opener Ibrahim Zadran has been named Afghanistan's T20I captain for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka and replaced leg-spinner Rashid Khan in the top role, said the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Thursday. Zadran previously served as the T20I team's vice-captain and now takes over from Rashid as the selectors made sweeping changes to the squad following the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup, where Afghanistan bowed out in the league stage of the competition. “Rashid Khan's tenure as the T20I captain brought immense success to the team, particularly highlighted by the team's remarkable journey in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup, where we reached the semi-finals.

“In alignment with the ACB's long-term strategic vision and following recent changes in our Team Management, including the appointment of a new head coach, we have made the thoughtful decision to transition the leadership within the T20I setup.”

“Ibrahim Zadran, who has served as Rashid Khan's deputy, will assume the role as Afghanistan's regular captain in this format. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Rashid Khan for his valuable contributions and wish Ibrahim Zadran every success in this important new role,” said chief selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil in a statement.

Left-arm fast bowler Fazal Haq Farooqi, all-rounder Gulbadin Naib and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Ishaq, all part of the Men's T20 World Cup squad, have been omitted from both the T20I and ODI squads for the series against Sri Lanka, which is also the first assignment of newly-appointed head coach Richard Pybus.

Wicketkeeper-batter Noor Rahman, left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Sharafuddin Ashraf and left-arm fast bowler Fareed Ahmad have earned T20I call-ups, while Fareed Ahmad Malik returns to the ODI squad and fast bowler Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi receives his maiden ODI selection.

Bilal Sami, who claimed a five-wicket haul and the Player of the Match award in his most recent ODI appearance, retains his place in the 50-over squad and has also been added to the T20I reserves pool.

Nangyal Kharoti and Ijaz Ahmadzai will join Sami in the T20I reserves, while Bashir Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Qais Ahmad have been named to the ODI reserves pool.

“In addition, our long-term goal is to adequately prepare the team for the upcoming two World Cup events. We are hopeful that, under this new leadership, the National Team will not only flourish but also showcase outstanding performances and build a strong and competitive bench strength for the crucial challenges that lie ahead,” added Sulimankhil.

The ACB also said it is closely monitoring the ongoing situation in the Gulf region, especially with the airspace shut due to Israel-Iran conflict, adding that they have been engaging in discussions with all stakeholders about whether the series can proceed with the series as originally planned, both in terms of dates and venue.

The three T20Is between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on March 13, 15 and 17, while the ODI games are set to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 20, 22 and 25.

“Although a final decision will be made in a couple of days, the ACB's initial approach, in coordination with the ECB and venue authorities, is to proceed with the originally scheduled dates. Should circumstances necessitate a change, the ACB will consider exploring alternative options for both the host country and the event schedule,” it added.

Afghanistan's T20I Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik and Abdullah Ahmadzai

Reserves: Nangyal Kharoti, Bilal Sami and Ijaz Ahmadzai.

Afghanistan's ODI Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik and Bilal Sami.

Reserves: Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Bashir Ahmad.

