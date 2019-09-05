Harbhajan Singh Sends Cheeky Reply To Virender Sehwag's Claim Of Record Against Spinners

Harbhajan Singh engaged in friendly banter with former India teammate Virender Sehwag after the latter boasted of his batting record against spinners. Former India opener Virender Sehwag shared a TV commercial of an adhesive on Twitter, relating it to his batting performance against spinners. Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh , who was the first Indian to claim a Test hat-trick, didn't hesitate to troll Virender Sehwag's claim, adding that the aggressive batsman was only good against the Pakistani spinners.

"Maine toh bas 14-15 saal spinners ko Chipkaya, par yeh to 60 saal se Chipka rahe hain! (I just smashed spinners for 14-15 years, but this adhesive has fixed things for past 60 years)," Sehwag said on Twitter.

Maine toh bas 14-15 saal spinners ko Chipkaya, par yeh to 60 saal se Chipka rahe hain ! pic.twitter.com/TtLSDI6jn2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 4, 2019

Harbhajan came up with a tongue-in-cheek reply, saying: "Viru teri Pakistan ke khilaaf average 91 thi, par har spinner Pakistani nahi hota. (Your average was 91 against Pakistan but not every spinner is a Pakistani)."

Viru teri Pakistan ke khilaaf average 91 thi, par har spinner Pakistani nahi hota https://t.co/3PAAKJQLlF — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 5, 2019

The 39-year-old off-spinner seems in complete mood of trolling these days as he earlier took a jibe at former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist.

Harbhajan had removed Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne off consecutive deliveries during the 2001 Kolkata Test against Australia to claim a hat-trick.

Recently, when Jasprit Bumrah became the third Indian to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket, Harbhajan's historic feat came to the limelight once again. However, the Indian fast bowler required a DRS to complete his hat-trick against the West Indies.

Gilchrist sent a cheeky tweet, lamenting the absence of DRS at the time when Harbhajan claimed his hat-trick.

However, the spinner hit back at Gilchrist, saying: "U think u would have survived for long if not first ball? Stop crying over these things mate..thought u would talk sense after ur playing days.. but few things never change u r the prime example of that. Always crying."

Harbhajan has played 103 Tests and 236 One-day International matches for India, with his last international appearance being a T20 International match against United Arab Emirates during the 2016 Asia Cup in Dhaka.