Virat Kohli has already established himself as one of the greats of the game, breaking multiple records across all three formats of the game. Former India opener Virender Sehwag was effusive in his praise for the current captain of the Indian team, referring to Virat Kohli as the "best batsman". And while Sehwag backed Virat Kohli to break most records belonging to Sachin Tendulkar, he revealed one feat of Tendulkar that no one will be able to break. The record for most Test matches played by an individual belongs to Sachin Tendulkar , who has 200 Tests under his belt, well ahead of second-placed Ricky Ponting (168).

Virat Kohli has played 77 Tests for India, scoring 6,613 runs with 25 hundreds to his name.

"At the moment, Virat (Kohli) is the best batsman. The way he is scoring centuries, the way he is scoring runs, he is the best. I am sure he will break most of Sachin Tendulkar's records," Virender Sehwag told Timesofindia.com.

"The one record no one can break is his (Sachin) 200 Test matches record. I don't think anyone can break his record of playing 200 Test matches. I don't think anybody can play more than 200 Test matches,"

Despite hitting five half-centuries in the recently-concluded World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli failed to reach the three-figure mark in the showpiece event. The Indian skipper, however, ended his mini-drought in the 50-over format with back-to-back hundreds against the West Indies in the three-match ODI series.

With his 43rd century, Virat Kohli moved closer to Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds. He now needs seven more ODI centuries to surpass the batting legend.

However, Virat Kohli failed to fire in the first innings of the opening Test against the West Indies in Antigua, dismissed for nine by Shannon Gabriel.

In 78 Tests (including the ongoing 1st Test), Virat Kohli already has 25 centuries. Sachin Tendulkar's Test career ended with a whopping 51 centuries in 200 matches.