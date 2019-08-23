 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virender Sehwag Reveals One Sachin Tendulkar Record That No One, Including Virat Kohli, Can Break

Updated: 23 August 2019 14:59 IST

Virender Sehwag backed Virat Kohli to break most records but said that there was one Sachin Tendulkar record that no one will be able to break.

Virender Sehwag Reveals One Sachin Tendulkar Record That No One, Including Virat Kohli, Can Break
Virender Sehwag feels Virat Kohli will break most Sachin Tendulkar records except one. © AFP

Virat Kohli has already established himself as one of the greats of the game, breaking multiple records across all three formats of the game. Former India opener Virender Sehwag was effusive in his praise for the current captain of the Indian team, referring to Virat Kohli as the "best batsman". And while Sehwag backed Virat Kohli to break most records belonging to Sachin Tendulkar, he revealed one feat of Tendulkar that no one will be able to break. The record for most Test matches played by an individual belongs to Sachin Tendulkar, who has 200 Tests under his belt, well ahead of second-placed Ricky Ponting (168).

Virat Kohli has played 77 Tests for India, scoring 6,613 runs with 25 hundreds to his name.

"At the moment, Virat (Kohli) is the best batsman. The way he is scoring centuries, the way he is scoring runs, he is the best. I am sure he will break most of Sachin Tendulkar's records," Virender Sehwag told Timesofindia.com.

"The one record no one can break is his (Sachin) 200 Test matches record. I don't think anyone can break his record of playing 200 Test matches. I don't think anybody can play more than 200 Test matches,"

Despite hitting five half-centuries in the recently-concluded World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli failed to reach the three-figure mark in the showpiece event. The Indian skipper, however, ended his mini-drought in the 50-over format with back-to-back hundreds against the West Indies in the three-match ODI series.

With his 43rd century, Virat Kohli moved closer to Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds. He now needs seven more ODI centuries to surpass the batting legend.

However, Virat Kohli failed to fire in the first innings of the opening Test against the West Indies in Antigua, dismissed for nine by Shannon Gabriel.

In 78 Tests (including the ongoing 1st Test), Virat Kohli already has 25 centuries. Sachin Tendulkar's Test career ended with a whopping 51 centuries in 200 matches.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Virender Sehwag Virender Sehwag Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sehwag backs Virat Kohli to break most Sachin Tendulkar records
  • Virender Sehwag dubbed Virat Kohli as the "best batsman"
  • Sehwag said no one will break Sachin Tendulkar's 200 Test matches record
Related Articles
Anil Kumble Should Be BCCI
Anil Kumble Should Be BCCI's Chairman Of Selectors, Says Virender Sehwag
Virat Kohli To Get A Stand Named After Him At Feroz Shah Kotla
Virat Kohli To Get A Stand Named After Him At Feroz Shah Kotla
When Virender Sehwag "Paid Tribute To Aryabhatta": Former India Opener Trolls Himself
When Virender Sehwag "Paid Tribute To Aryabhatta": Former India Opener Trolls Himself
Vinesh Phogat Remembers Spirit-Lifting Phone Call From Sushma Swaraj
Vinesh Phogat Remembers Spirit-Lifting Phone Call From Sushma Swaraj
"Deeply Saddened": Virat Kohli Pays Tribute To Sushma Swaraj
"Deeply Saddened": Virat Kohli Pays Tribute To Sushma Swaraj
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.