 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Anil Kumble Should Be BCCI's Chairman Of Selectors, Says Virender Sehwag

Updated: 21 August 2019 16:06 IST

Virender Sehwag believes that Anil Kumble has everything it takes to be the chairman of selectors.

Anil Kumble Should Be BCCI
Virender Sehwag said that he doesn't think Anil Kumble will agree to do the job right now. © AFP

Former India opener Virender Sehwag believes that Anil Kumble's ability to boost the confidence of the players makes him an ideal candidate for the role of the BCCI's chairman of selectors. However, Sehwag also advocated a hike in remuneration for the job. "I think Anil Kumble could be the right candidate for the chairman of selectors post. He is someone who has interacted with Sachin (Tendulkar), Sourav (Ganguly) and Rahul (Dravid) as a player and with youngsters as a coach," Sehwag said on Wednesday.

The current selection panel, led by MSK Prasad, has faced a lot of flak for their cumulative experience of 13 Tests.

"When I made a comeback (Australia series 2007-08), captain Kumble came to my room and said you will not be dropped for the next two series. That's the kind of confidence a player needs," said Sehwag.

However, Sehwag also said that he doesn't think that Kumble will agree to do the job right now since the chairman gets Rs 1 crore per annum.

"BCCI needs to raise bar as far as pay is concerned. Then a lot of players will be interested," said Sehwag.

Asked if he would also be interested in this post, Sehwag said that he doesn't like too many restrictions.

"I write columns, appear on TV and being selector will mean a lot of restrictions. I don't know whether I would like so many restrictions," Sehwag said.

Sehwag, who had lost the race to be India's coach in 2017 to Ravi Shastri, said that he did not apply this time.

"In 2017, the BCCI secretary and (late) Dr MV Sridhar (GM Cricket Operations) asked me to apply so I applied. This time no one asked me, so I didn't apply," said Sehwag when asked if he was amused in the manner Shastri was re-appointed the coach.

Sehwag also said he finds it difficult to comprehend the conflict of interest rules.

"I can understand that I can't run an academy if I am a selector but if I am the national coach, I don't understand why I can't run an academy," he said.

As the talk veered towards playing XI for the first Test against the West Indies, Sehwag's vote went to Ajinkya Rahane if India played five bowlers.

"Ajinkya Rahane has been batting at No 4 (No 5) so if it is a case of five bowlers then he should play. Rohit Sharma comes in only if you go with four bowlers," Sehwag reasoned.

A member of NADA's anti-doping appeals panel (ADAP), Sehwag said filling the whereabouts clause was a real problem that bothered the Indian cricketers.

BCCI recently agreed to be NADA-compliant after years of resistance.

"I have appeared for many dope tests. Even in domestic cricket when I was out of the team, during IPL. The problem with whereabouts is I can't pinpoint where I will be at a specific hour of the day on a specific date. I may mention it initially and then I might have a change in plan," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virender Sehwag Virender Sehwag Anil Kumble Cricket BCCI
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sehwag had lost the race to be India's coach in 2017 to Ravi Shastri
  • Sehwag finds it difficult to comprehend the conflict of interest rules
  • BCCI recently agreed to be NADA-compliant after years of resistance
Related Articles
Virat Kohli To Get A Stand Named After Him At Feroz Shah Kotla
Virat Kohli To Get A Stand Named After Him At Feroz Shah Kotla
When Virender Sehwag "Paid Tribute To Aryabhatta": Former India Opener Trolls Himself
When Virender Sehwag "Paid Tribute To Aryabhatta": Former India Opener Trolls Himself
Vinesh Phogat Remembers Spirit-Lifting Phone Call From Sushma Swaraj
Vinesh Phogat Remembers Spirit-Lifting Phone Call From Sushma Swaraj
"Deeply Saddened": Virat Kohli Pays Tribute To Sushma Swaraj
"Deeply Saddened": Virat Kohli Pays Tribute To Sushma Swaraj
Shoaib Akhtar Blames Waqar Younis
Shoaib Akhtar Blames Waqar Younis' "Poor Captaincy" For His Mediocre Showing vs India In 2003 World Cup
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.