One of the finest fielders Indian cricket has produced, Yuvraj Singh might be 43 years old but age is yet to catch up on him as far as his excellence in the field is concerned. During a match between India Masters and Sri Lanka Masters on Saturday, Yuvraj grabbed an absolute screamer on the boundary rope. The catch left the cricket world stunned as fans found it tough to comprehend Yuvraj's athleticism even at this age. The video of the catch has since gone viral on social media.

Yuvraj grabbed the catch on the bowling of Irfan Pathan. Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne looked to clear the boundary rope straight down the ground before Yuvraj plucked the ball with a diving effort that left everyone in the stadium gobsmacked. Even Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, was left in awe in the stands.

In the match, the India Masters secured a nervy 4-run victory against Sri Lanka Masters in the opening match at Navi Mumbai. The Indian side put 222/4 on the board in 20 overs, with Gukeerat Singh (44), Stuart Binny (68), Yuvraj Singh (31 not-out) and Yusuf Pathan (56 not-out) being the top-scoring batters.

For Sri Lanka team, Kumar Sangakkara was the top-scoring batter with a contribution of 51 runs. Irfan Pathan was the wrecker-in-chief for India, with 3 scalps to his name.

"Fabulous feeling. It's always a great feeling coming out to the field. This has been a great stadium. The atmosphere was electric. A big thank you to everyone. To support cricket above all was great."

"When you end up winning, the points are in your bag. They stitched some important partnerships but our bowlers hit back at the right time. Mithun bowled a fantastic final over, Irfan bowled really well in the middle overs. Binny batted really well and then Yusuf played a blinder."

The India Masters will next take on England Masters on Tuesday.