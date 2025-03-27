Story ProgressBack to home
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Another High-Scoring Game On The Cards
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LIVE: Both the teams had contrasting results in their respective opening games.
SRH vs LSG LIVE Cricket Updates, IPL 2025 LIVE Scorecard© BCCI
SRH vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LIVE: Pat Cummins-led SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 7th match of IPL 2025. While SRH are coming into this fixture on the back off a commanding win over Rajasthan Royals (RR), LSG had no one to blame but themselves in a narrow loss to Punjab Kings. SRH almost touched the 300-run mark in the previous encounter, but with there openers in sublime touch since the start of last season, it is only a matter of time before they breach that milestone. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2025 match -
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 18:12 (IST)SRH vs LSG Live Updates: A look at squad -Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu MendisLucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, RS Hangargekar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni
- 18:05 (IST)
- 17:50 (IST)SRH vs LSG Live: A big challenge awaits LSGHaving lost their opening clash, Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants will be wary of Sunrisers Hyderabad's ultra-aggressive approach with the bat when the two teams face off tonight. Last year's runner-up SRH picked up from where they had left off in the opening clash to nearly break the record of the highest total in the IPL, handing the Rajasthan Royals a crushing defeat by 44 runs. On their part, LSG, who lost to Delhi Capitals by one wicket in a thrilling finish showed a similar approach with the bat but they were guilty of losing their way in the middle overs, which proved to be costly.
- 17:32 (IST)Are you ready?Hello everyone, welcome to this space. Sunrisers Hyderabad host Lucknow Super Giants at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad tonight. Another high-scoring game in on the card. Are you ready to witness the batting show? Stay connected to this blog for more.
Topics mentioned in this article