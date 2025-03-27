Rohit Sharma is now the only Indian cricket team captain apart from the great MS Dhoni to have won multiple ICC titles as skipper. There are, however, speculation over his future. After India's Champions Trophy 2025 win, Rohit Sharma specifically said he was not going anywhere in the ODI format. However, Rohit will be 38 in one month's time. There is intense speculation regarding his future in the Test format. In the midst of this Yuvraj Singh father Yograj Singh has made an interesting comment on what he will do if he's made the India coach.

"If you make me the coach of the Indian team, I will use these same players to transform it into a side that will be unbeatable for ages. Who will bring out their capabilities? Because you are always ready to throw them out of the team — drop Rohit Sharma or drop Kohli — but why? They are going through a bad phase and I want to tell my kids that I am with you. I'll tell them let's play Ranji Trophy, or Rohit bhagenge run 20 km roz. I will tell them I love them. Nobody does that. These players are diamonds. You don't throw them out. I will be like their father. I have never differentiated between Yuvraj and the others, not even Dhoni. But what is wrong is wrong," Yograj Singh said on Taruwar Kohli's podcast.

Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh, a former India cricketer himself, had trained Arjun for a brief period after which he scored a century in the Ranji Trophy.

"If Arjun Tendulkar comes to me now, I will make him the world's greatest batter in six months. No one knows the potential he has with the bat. He was with me for 12 days, he scored a century in Ranji Trophy debut. Did anybody realise?" Yograj Singh said.

"Goa's team was here. Sachin and Yuvraj told me to take Arjun Tendulkar under my wings. He stayed here with me for 10-12 days. I thought, 'he is such a great batter, kaha isko bowling mein laga rakkha hai?' Why are you wasting him in bowling?' As a batting all-rounder, he will be fine."

Earlier, in a separate interview, Yograj has claimed that within those 12 days of him coaching the young cricketers, Arjun made his First Class debut for Goa and hit a century match against Rajasthan. Following this, Arjun even bagged an IPL contract with Mumbai Indians.