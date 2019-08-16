Tim Southee's solitary six in the first innings of the Galle Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand helped him match Sachin Tendulkar's tally of sixes in the longest format of the game. Tim Southee walked down the pitch to hit Dhananjaya de Silva for a maximum on Day 2 of the first Test, equaling Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 69 sixes in Test cricket. Interestingly, Tim Southee took 66 matches and 96 innings to achieve the feat while Tendulkar achieved it after playing 200 Tests and batting 329 times.

Southee has already surpassed former cricketers AB de Villiers, Sanath Jayasuriya and Ian Botham in the list of most sixes in Test cricket. He is currently placed 17th in the list of most six-hitters in this format.

Southee contributed 18 runs off 22 balls in New Zealand's first innings total of 249 runs before being run out. He, however, failed to pick any wickets as hosts Sri Lanka posted 267 runs in their first innings.

The 30-year-old Southee has 1550 Test runs, with the high score of an unbeaten 77. He has hit five half-centuries in the longest format and picked up 244 wickets.

Former New Zealand opener Brendon McCullum leads the tally of most sixes in Test cricket with 107 to his name.

Among the Indian batsmen, Virender Sehwag leads the chart with 91 sixes followed by MS Dhoni (78).