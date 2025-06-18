The Bombay High Court has upheld the arbitral, directing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to pay Rs 538 crore to the now defunct IPL franchise Kochi Tuskers Kerala. Kochi Tuskers Kerala was terminated by the BCCI in 2011 after playing just one season. The BCCI had terminated the franchise after just one season (2011), accusing the team of a contract breach after failing to submit a bank guarantee on time, which was required under the agreement.

"The jurisdiction of this Court under Section 34 of the Arbitration Act is very limited. BCCI's endeavour to delve into the merits of the dispute, is in teeth of the scope of the grounds contained in Section 34 of the Act. BCCI's dissatisfaction as to the findings rendered in respect of the evidence and/or the merits cannot be a ground to assail the Award," the court said in its ruling.

In 2015, the BCCI was asked to pay Rs 550 crore -- 384 crore to KCPL and 153 crore to Rendenzvous sport -- to IPL franchise Kochi Tuskers after an arbitration ruled in favour of the team recently. The BCCI had challenged the tribunal's verdict in court.

"We have got arbitrator Lahoti's report. The majority of the members are of the opinion of appealing against arbitrator's report. We are seeking legal opinion," the then IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla told PTI after a Governing Council meeting.

The franchise which was bought for a whooping Rs 1,550 crore a year ago defaulted on their annual payment after which the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) terminated their contract in 2011. The franchise won the case against the BCCI and the court ordered the board to pay Rs 550 crore.

In their only season, the franchise finished eighth in the 10-team table after winning six out of 14 league games. Besides Hodge, Mahela Jayawardene, Brendon McCullum and Ravindra Jadeja all featured for the franchise in their only IPL season.

