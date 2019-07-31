 
Harbhajan Singh Questions Delay In Submission Of Papers Led To Khel Ratna Nomination Rejection

Updated: 31 July 2019 17:31 IST

Harbhajan Singh's nomination was rejected by the Sports Ministry because his documents reached the ministry after the deadline was over.

Harbhajan Singh claimed that he had submitted the forms to the Punjab Sports Department by March 20. © AFP

Harbhajan Singh, whose nomination for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award was rejected by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), has questioned the delay in submission of his nomination papers and has requested the Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi to launch inquiry into the matter. Harbhajan's nomination was rejected by the Sports Ministry on account of his documents reached the ministry after the deadline was over. In a video posted on his YouTube page, the veteran spinner raised questions on Punjab Government's approach, claiming that he had submitted the forms to the Punjab Sports Department by March 20.

"I would like to plead the Sports Minister of the Punjab Government to start an inquiry into the matter as to why and how the delay occurred because, as far as I can remember, I had got the forms submitted into his office by March 20, but still it got delayed. If it had been on time, I could've won the award this year," Harbhajan said in the video.

"I have come to know from the media that my nomination filed by the Punjab government for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna has been declined by the Centre with the reason being that the papers arrived quite late. I've learned that due to this delay, I won't be getting the award this year," the 39-year-old said.

"For every sportsperson, it's an encouragement if his performances are recognised via awards. If such delays continue to happen, a number of players might get left behind and this is not right at some level. I hope that the minister concerned will definitely act on this and forward my nomination once again to the Centre," he said.

Apart from Harbhajan, sprinter Dutee Chand's nomination for the Arjuna Award was also rejected by the Sports Ministry due to similar reasons.


(With IANS inputs)

Harbhajan Singh Cricket
