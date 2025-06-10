The cricket is often witness to bizzare events that has got no explanation. What happened on Monday in a Tamil Nadu Premier League cricket match at SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore is one such event. In a unique turn of events, during a Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings, K Aashiq's bat broke while attempting a shot. Part of his bat hit bowler Emmanuel Cherian.

Chepauk Super Gillies posted 212 for 7 with opener K Aashiq scoring 54 runs off 38 balls. Vijay Shankar (47*), Swapnil Singh (45) and captain Aparajith (41) were the other notable contributors.

Earlier, another TNPL made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Ravichandran Ashwin had a rare on-field meltdown after his debatable dismissal during a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match between Dindigul Dragons and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhians. Ashwin, leading the Dragons, was adjudged leg-before off left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore in the fifth over after coming out to open the innings. He looked in ominous touch as he raced to 18 with a couple of boundaries and a six off the first 10 deliveries.

Ashwin had to pay the price of his erratic behaviour on the field that prompted the officials to hand him a total of 30 percent penalty for the act.

"Ashwin was fined 10 percent for showing dissent towards the umpires and 20 percent for misuse of equipment. He accepted the sanctions," a TNPL official told Cricbuzz.

It was the 11th delivery that he faced, which was the fifth ball of the fifth over, Ashwin tried to play the paddle sweep but the delivery struck him on the pads.

Umpire Venkatesan Krithika raised his finger to an appeal from the bowler as Ashwin was scampering home for a quick single.

From the replays, it was clear that the ball pitched outside the leg-stump. Ashwin couldn't appeal for DRS as he and his opening partner Shivam Singh (30 off 27 balls) had exhausted their quota of referrals in the first over itself on leg-side wide deliveries (new rule introduced in TNPL).