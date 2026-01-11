In the fast-paced world of Indian cricket, where social media narratives often move quicker than action in the middle of the pitch, veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle hit the bullseye with his observation regarding one of the country's rising stars, Harshit Rana. Known for his calm and analytical approach, Bhogle recently expressed his frustration over the "noise" surrounding the young Delhi pacer. His words reflect a growing sentiment among experts who believe that social media narratives are beginning to overshadow the hard facts of on-field performance.

During the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday, Harsha Bhogle gave an unflinching opinion on the kind of 'nonsense' he comes across on Harshit on his social media platforms.

"I must admit I get disturbed by reading stories about Harshit Rana. I have had to tune my algorithm so that I don't have to read all that nonsense. He is among the leading wicket-takers for India," he said, while sitting in the commentary box.

Harsha Bhogle : " I must admit I get disturbed by reading stories about Harshit Rana. I have had to tune my algorithm so that I don't have to read all that NONSENSE".pic.twitter.com/PSI4h87rDE — KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe) January 11, 2026

Bhogle's remark highlights the "disturbed" state of a social media landscape where Rana - a fiery and often expressive character - frequently finds himself at the centre of controversies.

Despite the "nonsense" Bhogle hailed Rana's rise as meteoric. Since his Test debut in Perth in 2024, Harshit has emerged as one of the few all-format stars for India.

In fact, in the year 2025, Harshit was India's top wicket-taker, with 20 scalps to his name in One Day International cricket. He was also a part of India's Champions Trophy-winning ODI team.

Rana also made his mark in T20Is (taking 7 wickets in 2025) and continued his development in the Test arena, while also offering runs at the lower end of the batting order.