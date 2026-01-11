Story ProgressBack to home
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 LIVE Score Updates
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Updates, WPL 2026: In search of their first win of the season, Delhi Capitals face Gujarat Giants in the fourth match of Women's Premier League 2026.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Score Updates© X/@wplt20
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Updates, WPL 2026: In search of their first win of the season, Delhi Capitals face Gujarat Giants in the fourth match of Women's Premier League 2026. The contest wil take place at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai tonight. DC lost their campaign opener by 50 runs to Mumbai Indians. GG, on the other hand, kicked off with a 10-run win over UP Warriorz Women. They will also aim to register their second consecutive win. (Live Scorecard)
Beth Mooney, GG Women's player, is up for a quick chat. Beth expressed her enthusiasm for the favorable batting conditions in India and her hope for personal success in the upcoming T20 match. She highlighted the team's strong balance, featuring a mix of seamers and spinners and good overall depth. Mooney also stressed the importance of early wins to build crucial momentum for securing a spot in the finals. Additionally, she praised Ash Gardner's leadership and the valuable support provided by Sophie Devine this season, expressing confidence in their combined ability to lead the team effectively.
Laura Wolvaardt, the DC Women's player, is up for a chat. Laura reflected on the team's preparation and performance, stating that they had a good buildup to the game after a week in Goa. Despite a less-than-ideal start the previous day, Wolvaardt sounded optimistic, citing the team's culture and her own role as a player. She expressed her excitement about batting alongside aggressive players like Lizelle Lee and Shafali, acknowledging the team's strong batting lineup. Wolvaardt also laughed about her own batting style, admitting she tries to hit the ball hard like her teammates but often gets into trouble. She remained unfazed by the previous day's result, expecting the team to bounce back strongly. On the pitch, Wolvaardt noted it was the same one used in the Cricket World Cup Final 2025, and while it was a bit surreal returning to the venue, she acknowledged it was a nice place to play cricket.
Ashleigh Gardner, captain of the Gujarat Giants, expressed her satisfaction with starting the competition with a win, viewing it as an opportunity for learning as well as success. She highlighted how various team members contributed at different crucial moments, which she found pleasing as a leader. Gardner also praised the performance of new players in the WPL, specifically mentioning Anushka for her talented debut and significant partnership contribution. The captain noted that Anushka should gain considerable confidence from her performance. Finally, Gardner confirmed that the team would field an unchanged lineup for the upcoming match.
Jemimah Rodrigues, skipper of Delhi Capitals, has won the toss and has informed her team will look to bowl first, anticipating that the dew will factor in later and that the stadium conditions typically favour teams chasing a total. She stressed the importance of learning from past results, even when they don't go the team's way, and moving forward with better preparation. She concluded by confirming they will field an unchanged playing XI for the match.
Gujarat Giants (Playing XI) - Beth Mooney (WK), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI) - Lizelle Lee (WK), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma.
TOSS - Delhi Capitals have won the coin flip and their skipper, Jemimah Rodrigues, have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - In their pitch report for the match, Charles Dagnall and Katey Martin highlighted that the game would be played on Pitch 5, which previously hosted India's World Cup victory. Dagnall noted the dimensions of the field are 66m straight and 56m square and indicated the toss would be an interesting decision for captains, challenging the usual WPL trend of chasing, as two of the previous three games were won batting first. Martin added that the pitch is expected to play similarly to the previous night, improving for batters as the evening progresses with the presence of dew. She described it as a batter's paradise in recent games, although pacers have found success in the Powerplay by bowling a full length, achieving an economy rate of just six runs per over by utilizing swing and hitting the stumps. Post-powerplay, batters have managed a high strike rate of over 161 across most areas of the pitch.
If we look at the head-to-head record, Delhi Capitals firmly have the upper hand with 4-2 victories over Gujarat Giants. So, will the Giants be able to add one win to their tally and get their back-to-back wins in this season of WPL, or will the Capitals be able to get their first win? Stick with us to find the answer! Toss and team updates to follow.
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are still searching for their first win in WPL 2026, having suffered a defeat to Mumbai Indians in their opening game, where they struggled to match a strong total. In the previous 2025 WPL season, DC were one of the more consistent sides. They finished at the top of the table, but just lost the finals by 8 runs against Mumbai Indians. This season, all eyes will be on key players like Chinelle Henry, as she was the only batter from the unit who managed to stand firm against their opposition. She impressed with both bat and ball early on, and seasoned performers like Marizanne Kapp and Shafali Verma will aim to ignite the Capitals' title challenge and bounce back strongly against a confident Giants lineup.
Gujarat Giants have made a strong start to the 2026 season, sitting near the top of the points table after bagging two points, boasting a positive net run rate early on. In their season opener, the Giants secured a 10-run victory over UP Warriorz, with captain Ashleigh Gardner leading the charge and playing a pivotal role in the win, backed by impactful performances from Georgia Wareham and Sophie Devine with both bat and ball. The batting order is looking formidable, but it's the bowling unit that needs to do better. The bowlers of the side were leaking many runs and despite their batters putting 207 on the board, which is also the highest total set by any team in WPL, the Giants managed a narrow win.
Hello and a very warm welcome to everyone joining us for the build-up on this thrilling evening of Women's Premier League 2026 action, where Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Giants at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The WPL has just kicked off and the fans have already witnessed some intense, nail-biting encounters as teams look to find form and rack up early points. The Capitals will look forward to making a statement in this matchup and the Giants will try to ride on the momentum.
... MATCHDAY ...
Fresh off contrasting starts to their WPL 2026 campaigns, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants meet in Match 4 with early momentum very much on the line. Delhi, led by Jemimah Rodrigues on her captaincy debut, showed glimpses of their depth despite an opening defeat, with Chinelle Henry's explosive batting underlining the power they possess in the middle order. The Capitals also boast serious firepower at the top with the explosiveness of Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee, while the addition of Laura Wolvaardt brings top-class batting quality and composure to the line-up. Delhi’s all-round strength is further enhanced by Marizanne Kapp, giving them flexibility across phases, while Nandni Sharma impressed on debut with the ball. They will, however, hope for more consistent support from the likes of Sree Charani and Sneh Rana as they look to tighten up their bowling through the middle overs. Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, come in with confidence after an emphatic opening win that highlighted their batting firepower and all-round depth. Ashleigh Gardner continues to be central to their plans, while Georgia Wareham's impact in both disciplines adds another layer of threat, supported by quality at the top of the order. Young Anushka Sharma caught the eye with an excellent debut, and Sophie Devine showed her class with a telling all-round performance, underlining the Giants' experience and versatility. With the Indian bowling duo of Renuka Singh Thakur and Kashvee Gautam providing control and know-how, the Giants look well equipped, although maintaining discipline against a deep Delhi batting line-up will be crucial. With both sides packed with match-winners and still settling into the season, this clash shapes up as an intriguing early test of intent and adaptability.