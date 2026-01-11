Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants LIVE Updates, WPL 2026: In search of their first win of the season, Delhi Capitals face Gujarat Giants in the fourth match of Women's Premier League 2026. The contest wil take place at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai tonight. DC lost their campaign opener by 50 runs to Mumbai Indians. GG, on the other hand, kicked off with a 10-run win over UP Warriorz Women. They will also aim to register their second consecutive win. (Live Scorecard)